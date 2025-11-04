Edit Profile
    Bengaluru’s heart-shaped traffic signals win hearts; residents say, ‘Makes the city feel a little more human’

    Meanwhile, Bengaluru has been quietly rolling out smart signal systems that not only manage traffic better but now also show real-time signal countdowns.

    Published on: Nov 04, 2025 1:53 PM IST
    By Anagha Deshpande
    A Bengaluru resident’s post showing a heart-shaped red traffic signal has gone viral, sparking smiles and witty reactions online.

    The photo struck a chord with commuters who spend hours in traffic each day, (X/@irshaddahmed)
    Sharing a photo of the unique signal, the user wrote, “Seen these heart-shaped signals in Bangalore? Nice little touch to make the city feel a little more human.”

    The post quickly struck a chord with commuters who spend hours in traffic each day. One user commented, “Makes so much sense given a majority of the day is spent at signals in BLR.” Another quipped, “When I first saw it a year ago, I thought I was hallucinating.”

    (Also Read: ‘Forget Shark Tank’: Harsh Goenka applauds Bengaluru kids’ startup pitch in viral post)

    (Also Read: ‘Peak Bengaluru moment’: Rider uses frying pan as helmet to dodge traffic fine)

    Adding to the humour, a third wrote, “Lol, heartbreakers getting into accidents all over the city now.”

    Meanwhile, Bengaluru has been quietly rolling out smart signal systems that not only manage traffic better but now also show real-time signal countdowns through the Mappls navigation app, a first-of-its-kind move in India.

    Announcing the feature on X (formerly Twitter), the Bengaluru Traffic Police (BTP) said:

    “Bengaluru becomes India’s first city to show live signal countdowns on Mappls! Smarter signals, safer drives, calmer roads.”

    According to BTP, over 125 smart signals across the city are now linked to the system. The integration allows drivers to see live countdowns up to 500 meters ahead, showing how many seconds remain before the light turns red, amber, or green.

    Developed in collaboration with Mappls (MapmyIndia), the initiative is designed to help commuters plan better, reduce abrupt braking, and minimize congestion and honking. Officials hope that such people-friendly innovations, from heart-shaped signals to smart traffic syncing, will make Bengaluru’s chaotic roads a little more humane and a lot less stressful.

