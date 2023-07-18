‘BJP thinks they are…’: DK Shivakumar on Nitish posters in Bengaluru

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar on Tuesday took a dig at the opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the state and said they think they are a big threat. He was responding to a question on the posters and banners targeting Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar that were put up in the Karnataka capital Bengaluru ahead of the second day of the key opposition meeting in the city where leaders from nearly 26 parties are expected to gather.

Karnataka Deputy CM DK Shivakumar. (ANI Photo)

“The BJP thinks they are a big threat. The Congress party is ready to fight all these forces. Nitish Kumar knows our Karnataka politics better than others,” he said. The posters were seen at Chalukya Circle, Windsor Manor Bridge and on the Airport road near Hebbal, according to news agency ANI.

The posters, with pictures of Nitish Kumar on them, read, “The unstable prime ministerial candidate", while some also featured images of the Sultanganj bridge, with the caption - "Nitish Kumar's gift to Bihar that keeps collapsing". These posters were removed by Bengaluru police on Tuesday morning.

The DCM also said that he, along with the Gandhi family, will visit the residence of former Karnataka minister T John in Bengaluru, where former Kerala CM and Congress veteran Oommen Chandy's mortal remains have been kept. The leader passed away in the early hours of Tuesday, at age 79.

"Just now, in few minutes we will go and pay our last respect to former Kerala CM Oommen Chandy," he told reporters. Shivakumar, along with other party leaders including Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah and Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge were later seen paying their last respects to Chandy.