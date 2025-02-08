Bengaluru Police arrests miscreant after ruckus with dagger, keeps their meme game strong while announcing. Video

In a dramatic turn of events, two miscreants caused chaos at a smoke shop in Bengaluru’s Adugodi area. The Bengaluru Police swiftly intervened, arresting the main accused and sharing visuals of the incident on social media, while also issuing a stern warning against unlawful activities in the city. Man pulls out dagger and threatens shopkeeper in Bengaluru's Adugodi.

Also Read - Siddaramaiah-led Karnataka govt signs MoU with University of Liverpool to boost research and innovation: Report

Take a look at the video

A viral video capturing the incident showed two men engaging in a heated argument with a shopkeeper. One of them brandished a dagger, issuing threats and creating panic among onlookers. The footage quickly gained traction online, with multiple users tagging Bengaluru Police and urging them to take action.

Responding promptly, the police arrested the primary suspect and made the announcement in their signature style by incorporating a popular Kannada song, "Ningidu Bekitta Magane." In a post on X, they humorously wrote, "When you think wielding a knife will get you free smokes, but all it gets you is a free ride to the station."

The swift action of the police was widely praised by citizens. One user commented, "Keep them in custody… If they have no fear carrying a weapon, they have no fear using it." Another expressed gratitude, saying, "Thanks @BlrCityPolice for your prompt response. Please also address the rising crime rates, as auto and cab drivers often intimidate people, assuming the police won’t intervene."

Also Read - Massive weekend traffic gridlock hits Bengaluru's Yelahanka ahead of Aero India 2025

Some users highlighted deeper concerns, stating, "Imagine the hundreds who haven't had the courage to report such incidents. Once released, he will still remain a criminal. The police need to dig deeper and eliminate these offenders from the root."

Meanwhile, others appreciated the Bengaluru Police’s creative approach to communication. "It's hard to even dislike the cops when they post memes like these," one user remarked.

The incident has once again highlighted the importance of vigilance and swift action by law enforcement to maintain order and public safety in Bengaluru.