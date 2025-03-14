Bengaluru police bust ganja racket, arrest three with drugs worth 1.8 lakh

Bengaluru police arrested three individuals in connection with drug peddling after officers from Devanahalli Police Station acted on a tip-off regarding illegal ganja sales in the area. The narcotics cell of Pune customs busted a drug trafficking racket and seized 54kg of ganja (marijuana) on February 14 (REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE)

According to news agency ANI, on March 8, police received specific information about two individuals selling ganja near Rani Cross, MR Layout, while riding a two-wheeler. Acting swiftly, a team from Devanahalli Police Station raided the location and apprehended the suspects.

Upon searching them, officers recovered 3.2 kg of ganja, two mobile phones, a weighing machine, and a two-wheeler, collectively valued at ₹1.8 lakh, the report added.

(Also Read: Bengaluru: Officials and ORRCA inspect Outer Ring Road, pledge key infrastructure fixes)

During interrogation, the two suspects revealed that they had been sourcing the contraband from a supplier based in BTM Layout, New Gurappanapally. Based on their inputs, police tracked down and arrested the supplier the same day. The accused confessed to buying ganja from an unknown source at a lower price for resale.

Following the arrests, the three individuals were produced before the court on March 9 and were remanded to judicial custody.

The operation was carried out under the supervision of Deputy Commissioner of Police (Northeast Division) V.J. Sujeeth, IPS, Assistant Commissioner of Police (Devanahalli Sub-Division) Naveen Kumar, and Police Inspector Rakesh C., with assistance from their team of officers.

(Also Read: Bengaluru to get double-decker flyovers, tunnel roads to ease traffic)

In a separate incident earlier on Wednesday, two more individuals were caught selling prohibited drugs from a car in Doddakallasandra’s Narayananagar area, under the jurisdiction of Konanakunte Police Station. Acting on a tip-off, police raided the location, arrested the accused, and registered a case under the NDPS Act.

With law enforcement cracking down on drug-related offenses, authorities have urged citizens to report any suspicious activity related to narcotics.

(With agency inputs)

(Also Read: Ranya Rao smuggling: ‘6 feet tall, African-American accent’, what actor said about man who gave her gold)