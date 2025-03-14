Bengaluru: Officials and ORRCA inspect Outer Ring Road, pledge key infrastructure fixes

Bengaluru's Outer Ring Road (ORR) which often suffers with massive traffic congestion was jointly inspected conducted by ORR Companies Association (ORRCA) and key civic authorities on Thursday. The officials took an early morning drive from Silk Board to KR Puram which focused on identifying critical infrastructure challenges and implementing actionable solutions to enhance road conditions, traffic flow, and commuter convenience. The officials took an early morning drive from Bengaluru's Silk Board to KR Puram which focused on identifying critical infrastructure challenges. (Pic for representation) (X/ @Ananthaforu)

What are key takeaways?

As part of the initiative, the Zero-Pothole Drive was reaffirmed, with the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) pledging consistent road maintenance and swift pothole repairs to ensure smoother commutes. Additionally, the Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB) has committed to completing its pipeline work by March 2025. To minimize disruption, the board will be required to restore dug-up roads overnight, prioritizing quality and motorability.

To tackle congestion, the Bangalore Traffic Police has been directed to take strict action against illegal parking on service roads and footpaths, a major contributor to traffic bottlenecks. Meanwhile, the BBMP will launch an encroachment removal drive to clear unauthorized structures along ORR, improving pedestrian access and road efficiency.

In a crucial update on public transport, the Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) reaffirmed that the KR Puram to Silk Board Metro line is on schedule for completion by June 2026. Once operational, the metro will provide a much-needed mass transit solution, significantly easing congestion and offering commuters a reliable alternative to road travel.

With these measures, authorities aim to enhance ORR’s infrastructure, ensuring better connectivity and improved commuting conditions for thousands of daily travelers. The collaboration between ORRCA and key agencies marks a strategic effort to address long-standing issues and implement long-term urban mobility solutions.