INDIA alliance stays united on delimitation, says DK Shivakumar ahead of MK Stalin’s meet

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar confirmed his attendance at the delimitation meeting convened by Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin on March 22. Karnataka deputy chief minister DK Shivakumar (ANI)

He also reaffirmed that the INDIA alliance remains unified on the matter, news agency ANI reported.

Addressing his participation, Shivakumar said, “My Chief Minister has asked me to represent the government and the party at the meeting. However, we still need to deliberate on this issue with the party High Command.”

On Karnataka’s stance regarding delimitation, he clarified that discussions are still ongoing. “I am still in the process of reviewing the matter,” he said, indicating that no final decision has been reached.

Despite the ongoing deliberations, Shivakumar underscored the opposition alliance’s solidarity. “The INDIA alliance stands together,” he asserted, signaling that the bloc remains committed to a collective approach on the issue.

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Thursday said that he has received Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin's letter regarding state autonomy and constituency delimitation.

While stating that he would be unable to attend the meeting scheduled for March 22 due to prior commitments, he said that Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar would represent Karnataka in his place.

Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy criticised the BJP-led Central government over the delimitation exercise scheduled for 2026, saying that BJP is doing this to settle scores with the people of the southern states because they never allowed BJP to grow.

Revanth Reddy said that he would participate in the meeting called by Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin in Chennai on March 22 to discuss the strategy of the States that are potentially disadvantaged by the delimitation process.

He also said that he would call an all-party meeting in Telangana to discuss the delimitation.

Reddy said that an action plan is being prepared to thwart the Central Government's "conspiracy" against the Southern States through the delimitation of Assembly and Lok Sabha constituencies.

The Chief Minister was speaking to the media after meeting a DMK delegation in Delhi to discuss joint action to ensure that the delimitation will not reduce the share of seats in the Parliament.

"This is not a delimitation of constituencies, but an attempt to reduce the importance of the southern states. We (southern states) have served the country a lot. The BJP does not have much representation from the southern states. The BJP wants to take revenge on these states where they faced defeat," Reddy said.

"We will thwart the conspiracies hatched by the BJP-led central government against the southern states. The Congress already decided in principle to fight against the Central government," he added.

Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy also expressed his support for Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin's stance on the delimitation issue, saying, "I welcome Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin's stand."

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Stalin-led DMK government has been protesting against the Central government's three-language formula in national education policy and delimitation.

Tamil Nadu CM Stalin called for a united political front against the proposed delimitation exercise, urging various parties to join forces in opposing what he termed a "blatant assault on federalism.

(With ANI inputs)