Bengaluru Police issues traffic advisory for New Year's eve. Full details

Bengaluru is set to welcome a New Year and many places in the city are already decked up for grand celebrations tonight. Bengaluru police are also geared up to closely monitor the celebrations especially in areas like MG Road, Brigade Road, Koramangala and Indiranagar as huge crowds flock to these areas on New Year nights. Bengaluru police issue traffic advisory for New Year Eve. Full details

Here are the traffic restrictions

The major flyovers across the city will be shut from 11pm on Sunday to 6am on Monday. Hennur Flyover, ITC Flyover, Banasawadi Main Road Flyover, Lingarajpura Flyover, Hennur Main Road Flyover, Kalpalli Railway Gate Flyover, Dommalur Flyover, Nagawara Flyover, Medahalli Flyover, OM Road Flyover, Devarbisanahalli flyover, Mahadevpur flyover and Doddanakkundi flyover will be shut on the New Year eve.

People visiting Pheonix mall in Whitefield must note that the cabs will not be allowed to stop elsewhere other than the dedicated pick up and drop off points. For those coming to Phoenix Mall, the drop point is near BESCOM office on ITPL main road, and the pick-up point is near Singayyanapalya Metro Station. For those coming to Indiranagar, the drop point is near the 17th main road junction on Indiranagar 100 feet road, and the pick-up point is near BM Sri junction on Indiranagar 100 feet road.

Meanwhile, Bengaluru police also dedicated separate places for parking and leaving vehicles elsewhere and causing traffic congestion which will lead to towing.

Parking is restricted on below roads

Indiranagar 100 feet road from the Old Madras Road junction to Dommaluru flyover junction on both sides of the road. Indiranagar 12th Main Road from 80 feet road to Indiranagar Double Road Junction on both sides of the road. ITPL Main Road B Narayanpur Shell Petrol Bunk to Garudacharpalya Decathlon on both sides of the road.

Apart from these, the vehicles are restricted to Brigade Road and Church Street areas during the night of the New Year. Bengaluru police also said that the nigh vision cameras are installed at all important places in the city and advised people to reach out to police for any kind of help.