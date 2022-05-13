Bengaluru Power Cuts from May 13 to 15: Check full list of areas

A few areas in Bengaluru are set to face power outages for the upcoming weekend as the Bangalore Electricity Supply Company Limited (BESCOM) looks to carry out maintenance and repair works amid a smaller load on the grid as a majority of the workforce takes a break for the weekend.

Here is a list of areas that will be affected on Friday, Saturday and Sunday between 10 a.m. and 1p.m. -

May 13, Friday:

Bellandur village, Bellandur Main Road, Bommanahalli, NGR Layout, Roopena Agrahara, Garvebhavipalya, Reliable Layout, KLV Layout, Royal Lake Front, KCA Layout, Himagiri Layout and Anjanapura BDA 5th Block, Ganga Nagar, Manjuntha Layout, 1st D Main, 14th Main, Prakash Nagar, Harishchandra Ghat, 5th Cross L N Pura, B - Block Gayathri Nagar, E-block Subramanya Nagar, V R Puram, Sadashivanagar Pipe Line Road, beside Cross, 1st Cross Malleshwaram, Diwanarapalya, Railway Parallel Road, V R Layout, Domlur Layout, K R Colony, Marathalli, Deepa Nursing Home, Sanjay Nagar, Manjunatha Nagar, BESCOM Old Office Road, Jagadishnagar, Reddy Palya, Jyothi Nagar, LBS Nagar and Shivanandanagar, Bellandur Village, Bellandur Main Road, Bellandur Near BBMP Office and Surrounding Areas, Adarsh Palm Apartment Road, Reliable Layout, KLV Layout, Royal Lake Front, KCA Layout, Himagiri Layout, BDA 5th Block.

May 14, Saturday:

Bommanahalli, NGR Layout, Roopena Agrahara, Sulikunte, Muthanalur Cross, Begur Main Road, Vidya Jyothi School Road, SR Naidu Layout, New Mico Layout, Junnasandra Main Road, Sun City, MS Ramaiah City and Raghavendra Layout.

May 15, Sunday:

Gandhigrama, Devaiah Park, E-block Subramanyanagar Streetlight, A- Block Subramanyanagar, WP Road 15th Cross, 16th Cross Malleshwaram, L G Halli, Sulikunte, Muthanallur Cross, Junasandra Main Road, Sun City, M S Ramaiah City, S Aradhana School Raghavendra Layout, G R Lavender Apartments, Bommasandra Industrial areas and surrounding areas, Jigani Industrial areas, Jigani KIADB areas, Ananthnagar Industrial areas, Veerasandra Industrial areas, Attibele Industrial area, Vasanthanarasapura industrial areas 2nd and 3rd stage.