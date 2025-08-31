Bengaluru Professor wows internet with fire dance moves to ‘Muqabala’. Watch viral video

A college professor from Bengaluru has taken the internet by storm with his energetic dance moves, stealing hearts and racking up millions of views online. The viral moment comes from a recent video where the professor grooves to the iconic Bollywood track Muqabala, earning applause and admiration from students and social media users alike. A Bengaluru professor, Pushpa Raj, impressed social media users with his energetic dance moves to the 'Muqabala' song.(Instagram/Screengrab)

The video, originally posted by Instagram page 'gatalbum' with the cheeky caption “One more banger performance by our professor,” has already amassed over 5,7 lakh likes and counting. The star of the video is Professor Pushpa Raj, a faculty member at Global Academy of Technology (GAT), Bengaluru.

In the clip, Professor Raj delivers an effortless performance, channelling the spirit of Prabhu Deva with surprising finesse. But what truly wowed viewers was his cool response to an unexpected wardrobe mishap - one of his shoes flew off mid-dance. Without missing a step, he casually removed the other shoe and continued performing with undisturbed flair, earning thunderous cheers from the crowd.

Social media has since lit up with praise. Fans flooded the comments, calling him “dance master” and “Michael Jackson”, admiring his swagger. One viewer exclaimed, “Ooffff the way he removed another shoe. Sema styleeeeeee.”

Comments ranged from admiration of his talent to appreciation of his youthful spirit. “In this college, staffs are more talented than students,” a comment stated. Watch the video here:

This isn’t Professor Raj’s first time going viral either. He had previously captured attention with a dance set to a beatboxing track - and if his recent stardom is any indication, it likely won’t be the last.