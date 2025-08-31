Sailing in Bengaluru? Beginner course launched at Yelahanka lake. Details here

The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) has partnered with the Royal Mysore Sailing Club (RMSC) to introduce a beginner-friendly sailing course at Yelahanka Lake. Announcing the initiative on social media, the club said it will offer a Beginner’s Course in Small Boat Sailing through multiple batches. (Instagram/royalmysoresailing_club)

Announcing the initiative on social media, the club said it will offer a Beginner’s Course in Small Boat Sailing through multiple batches. The programme, priced at ₹14,500 plus tax, includes certified instruction, hands-on practice, and a Basic Skills Certificate upon completion.

The course is open to all enthusiasts with no prior experience required.

The training will cover the fundamentals of sailing, including boat rigging, rope work, manoeuvres, and rescue procedures. Once participants complete the Level One course, they can progress to Level Two and Level Three. However, the club clarified that walk-in entries will not be allowed; registration must be done online, Deccan Herald reported.

While the course is fee-based, the club stated that in general, charges are not fixed and some programmes may also be offered on a complimentary basis.

According to the DH report, in India, sailing is largely practised by the Indian Navy, Indian Army, and around 25 civilian sailing clubs. In Karnataka, the Karnataka State Sailing Association (KSSA) has been conducting sailing competitions in the KRS Dam backwaters for the past four years.

This isn’t the BBMP’s first venture into water sports. Apart from its tie-up with RMSC, it has also partnered with the Kayaking & Canoeing Association of Karnataka (KCAK) to conduct training at Yele Mallappa Chetty Lake, the report further added.

Earlier, the Karnataka Amateur Rowing Association operated a rowing facility at Madiwala Lake, but the activity was discontinued when the lake was handed over to the BBMP from the Forest Department two years ago.

