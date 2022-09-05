Bengaluru rains : Huge traffic congestion in Bengaluru, list of roads to avoid

After heavy rains battered Bengaluru Sunday night, traffic congestion has once again been reported from several areas of the city. Traffic police in these areas have advised people against leaving homes unless absolutely necessary.

The city's Outer Ring Road has been flooded again and many employees have been stuck in the traffic while on their way to work this morning. In the Bellandur area, only one vehicle is able to move at a time as both lanes are flooded.

Kala Krishnaswamy, deputy commissioner of police (Traffic), took to social media and wrote “Commuters please note….. before you venture out today expect slow moving traffic in a lot of places in the city because of continuous rains and water logging. Please plan your travel accordingly. Traffic police are on their job . Easing and regulating the traffic...”

Here are the few roads that traffic cops warned commuters about.

Kalyan Nagar bridge

Banaswadi Traffic Police appealed commuters to avoid Jayanthigram Circle as waterlogging has been reported from the area. People travelling Manyatha Tech Park for work are stuck in traffic on the same road. Banaswadi Traffic Police wrote, “Water logging near Jayanthigram circle, Kalyananagara under bridge, Geddalahalli Railway bridge, Vaddara palya junction due to heavy rain at night. Traffic is moving slowly. We are clearing the traffic."

Eco world, Marathahalli

The entire ORR is flooded due to an overnight rain and traffic is expected to remain congested till the evening as movement of vehicles has slowed down. HAL

Airport traffic cops wrote “Due to heavy water logging near echo world we are diverting the traffic to inside echo world campus to doddakannalli to connect Sarjapur main road Commuters please avoid this route if it's possible TQ.”

