Bengaluru: Robbers use gas cutter to rob ATM; Large sum of cash burnt to ashes

In a shocking incident, a large sum of cash was accidentally burnt to ashes by a group of robbers who tried to break open an ATM machine using a gas cutter.

The incident occurred in Bengaluru's Nelamangala area on Thursday morning. (Representative/File Photo)

The incident occurred in Bengaluru's Nelamangala area on Thursday morning, according to a report by news agency PTI. It is not yet clear how many rupees were burnt in the incident.

“Several currency notes stored in an Automated Teller Machine (ATM) were reduced to ashes after a gang of thieves attempted to break it open using a gas cutter at Nelamangala on the city outskirts on Thursday,” Police told the agency.

Officials from the Mumbai branch of the bank spotted the incident via a CCTV footage and alerted the building owner where the ATM was installed. However, the miscreants reportedly fled the scene, leaving their equipment behind as the owner arrived at the spot.

As per the footage, two people are said to have been involved in the crime. Bengaluru City Police are probing the matter. Further investigation is underway and more details are awaited.

(With inputs from PTI)

This is a developing story and will be updated shortly.