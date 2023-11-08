Karnataka police constable travels 230km to kill wife over suspicion of infidelity: Report

In a shocking development, a police constable in Karnataka is facing murder charges after he allegedly strangulated his wife for ignoring his 150 calls, according to reports. His wife had given birth to their baby boy only 11 days prior. (Representational image)

The constable, identified as Kishore D, 32 years old, used to work at the Chamarajanagar East police station in Ramasamudra in Chamarajanagar. He is suspected to have murdered his wife, who had given birth to their baby boy 11 days prior, over suspicion of infidelity.

READ | Bengaluru: Female deputy director of Karnataka geology department found murdered

Notably, Kishore travelled 230 kilometres, from Chamarajanagar town to Hoskote, where his wife's parents house is located, to commit the crime. He is said to have consumed insecticide and then strangled his wife with a dupatta. Kishore is in a critical condition and is being treated at a hospital in Hoskote.

Police told the publication that he will be taken into custody after his discharge. The deceased has been identified as Prathiba, who was 24 years old. The couple was married in November last year.

READ | Reality show contestant arrested under Wildlife Protection Act for wearing tiger claw pendant

Investigation revealed that Kishore had called Prathiba on Sunday evening and was scolding her, which made her cry. Seeing this, Prathiba's mother asked her not to receive any of his calls as her health might affect the baby's. The next morning, Prathiba saw that she had 150 missed calls from Kishore.

Shortly afterwards, at around 11:30 am on Monday morning, Kishore arrived at his in-laws' house, latched the door to the first floor room from inside and consumed insecticide, before strangling his wife to death. Prathiba's mother knocked on the door several times, and he opened it after 15 minutes or so and told her that he had killed his wife, according to cops.

Prathiba's parents are seeking rigorous imprisonment for life. Cops have filed a case of murder against the constable and further investigation is underway.

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" "Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!