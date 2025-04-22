Bengaluru set to witness ‘Zero Shadow Day’ on April 24. Here is the timing and full details

On April 24, Bengaluru will experience a fascinating celestial event known as Zero Shadow Day at excatly 12.17 PM. Scientists from the Indian Institute of Astrophysics (IIA) have confirmed that during this rare moment, the sun will be positioned directly overhead, causing vertical objects to lose their shadows entirely. Zero Shadow Day: When the sun is directly overhead, it doesn't project a shadow onto any surface.(Vaibhav Bopche/X)

Also Read - 'Just another road rage, nothing to do with Kannada': Bengaluru Police dispute IAF officer’s claim

Dr. Niruj Mohan Ramanujam, who leads the Science Communication, Public Outreach, and Education (SCOPE) division at IIA, explained that this phenomenon occurs when the sun reaches its highest point in the sky—referred to as the zenith. As a result, shadows fall directly underneath objects and become invisible to the human eye.

Zero Shadow Day isn’t unique to Bengaluru. It takes place in all cities located between the Equator and the Tropic of Cancer, including places like Chennai and Mangaluru. In Bengaluru, this phenomenon typically occurs twice a year—around April 24–25 and again around August 18, said Dr. Ramanujam.

Also Read - 'This is what Karnataka has become’: Blood on face, IAF officer recounts Bengaluru assault

He further noted that the sun's vertical path continues until it hits the Tropic of Cancer, where Zero Shadow Day aligns with the summer solstice on June 21. This also marks the end of Uttarayana, the northward movement of the sun according to the Hindu calendar.

What is Zero Shadow day?

Zero Shadow Day happens when the sun is exactly overhead at noon in certain locations. During this brief period, vertical objects like poles or a person standing straight won't cast a visible shadow. It can be observed only in places between the Equator and the Tropic of Cancer and occurs twice a year in each location. It’s a simple but stunning demonstration of how the Earth's tilt and orbit affect how we see the sun.