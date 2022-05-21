Home / Cities / Bengaluru News / Bengaluru: speeding car knocks 1 dead, injures 3 others
bengaluru news

Bengaluru: speeding car knocks 1 dead, injures 3 others

  • A speeding car in Bengaluru on Friday rammed into four pedestrians and killed one of them. The accused driver has been arrested for allegedly dozing off at the wheel.
The driver, an assistant director in Sandalwood, allegedly dozed off at the wheel after two days continous shoots.
Published on May 21, 2022 12:56 PM IST
ByYamini C S | Edited by Chandrashekar Srinivasan

In a tragic incident, a car rammed into four pedestrians on Bengaluru's Outer Ring Road near Kattariguppe junction in Banashankari, killing one and seriously injuring the other three. The driver, identified as Mukesh, is suspected to have dozed off at the wheel, police told mediapersons.

Mukesh worked as an assistant director in the Kannada film industry and told police he had been shooting for a movie in the Sarjapur area for two days straight and was short on sleep.

Mukesh has been arrested and taken into custody, reports said.

Police also tested the accused for alcohol consumption, for which he tested negative. The accident is said to have happened early Friday morning. In CCTV footage that emerged on social media, a blue car being driven at speed is seen knocking down a group of passers-by and flinging them into the air.

The man who died is seen thrown into two motorcycles, one of which fell on top of him.

This man has been identified as Suresh, also called Rudrappa, who hailed from Shivamogga's Bellur village. Mukesh is seen getting out and approaching the man on the ground, later gesturing others on the road for help.

The car also hit another vehicle after knocking down the pedestrians and crashed into an electric pole. The car was travelling at an estimated speed of 60 km an hour speed.

Police sources told reporters there were no tyre marks found on the road and concluded that the driver had not pressed the brakes at all.

Suresh was reportedly working in a private catering service and was on his way to Hubbali with his three colleagues where he had a catering order on Saturday. The three injured were shifted to a private hospital where they are being treated for their injuries and are in a stable condition.

bengaluru road accident
Saturday, May 21, 2022
