Bengaluru: speeding car knocks 1 dead, injures 3 others
- A speeding car in Bengaluru on Friday rammed into four pedestrians and killed one of them. The accused driver has been arrested for allegedly dozing off at the wheel.
In a tragic incident, a car rammed into four pedestrians on Bengaluru's Outer Ring Road near Kattariguppe junction in Banashankari, killing one and seriously injuring the other three. The driver, identified as Mukesh, is suspected to have dozed off at the wheel, police told mediapersons.
Mukesh worked as an assistant director in the Kannada film industry and told police he had been shooting for a movie in the Sarjapur area for two days straight and was short on sleep.
Mukesh has been arrested and taken into custody, reports said.
Police also tested the accused for alcohol consumption, for which he tested negative. The accident is said to have happened early Friday morning. In CCTV footage that emerged on social media, a blue car being driven at speed is seen knocking down a group of passers-by and flinging them into the air.
The man who died is seen thrown into two motorcycles, one of which fell on top of him.
This man has been identified as Suresh, also called Rudrappa, who hailed from Shivamogga's Bellur village. Mukesh is seen getting out and approaching the man on the ground, later gesturing others on the road for help.
The car also hit another vehicle after knocking down the pedestrians and crashed into an electric pole. The car was travelling at an estimated speed of 60 km an hour speed.
Police sources told reporters there were no tyre marks found on the road and concluded that the driver had not pressed the brakes at all.
Suresh was reportedly working in a private catering service and was on his way to Hubbali with his three colleagues where he had a catering order on Saturday. The three injured were shifted to a private hospital where they are being treated for their injuries and are in a stable condition.
-
Artistic ode to freedom fighters, heritage sites at Chanakyapuri
Passing by the recently painted underpass on Africa Avenue road in Delhi's Chanakyapuri, one can't help but get dazzled by a pop of red and yellow on either side. Passersby can also spot some of the heritage monuments and historical sites that define Delhi, while walking along the path, as well as portraits of freedom fighters and a glimpse of the historic Dandi March.
-
International Tea Day: Chai, temperature kuchh ho jaye!
Is there any love bigger than that for chai? Chai lovers will bet to say 'No'! So on International Tea Day, today, we ask some popular Delhiites on their kinda cuppa, which they wouldn't miss even in this gruelling heat; a love for tea that they proudly profess publically! 'Chahe 49 degrees ho, I have to have tea three times a day' Ravinder Singh, author, is another hard core tea lover.
-
Akali leader and former Punjab education minister Tota Singh passes away
Shiromani Akali Dal leader and former Punjab education minister Jathedar Tota Singh, who is credited with making English a compulsory subject from Class 1 in state government schools, died at Fortis Hospital, Mohali, on Saturday morning.
-
Karnataka CM Bommai sets off cabinet rejig talks upon arrival in Delhi
Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai arrived in the national capital on Friday and his sudden visit, second in less than 10 days, sparked off speculation in political circles, especially within the ruling BJP. After landing in Delhi, the chief minister directly went to call on a Union minister, sources said. The chief minister left Bengaluru for the national capital this afternoon and his return-schedule to Bengaluru has been kept "open".
-
CM Bommai: won't tolerate lapses in implementation of SC/ST development plan
The, ST Development Council meeting chaired by Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai approved theSP/ TSP action plan for the year 2022-23 on Friday, after which the CM instructed officials to spend Scheduled Castes Sub Plan grants only for those targeted communities. Bommai also instructed the officials of the State Development Council to spend the grants made for the welfare of SC/ST communities only for these sections on Friday.
