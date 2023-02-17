'Bengaluru to get 75 new junctions for 150 crore': Bommai's bid to ease traffic woes

In a move to ease the state capital's never-ending traffic woes, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai has said that 75 junctions with the highest traffic congestion will be developed at the cost of ₹150 crore for better traffic management.

He said that the traffic congestion will be reduced by using Artificial Intelligence (AI) for the management of traffic signals by adopting seamless signaling.

The chief minister allocated ₹350 crore for the construction of a five-kilometre elevated road in Bengaluru to further ease traffic congestion. ₹300 crore was further allocated for the development of arterial and sub-arterial roads in the city, while ₹1000 crore was granted for white-topping of 120 km of arterial roads in Bengaluru.

Recently, Bengaluru was ranked second, just after London, in the most traffic-congested cities in the world, according to a location technology company Tom Tom traffic index. The city has a travel time of around 29 minutes and 10 seconds to drive a distance of 10 km in 2022, said Tom Tom traffic index released on Wednesday.

The CM has announced a budget of ₹3.09 lakh crore with gross borrowings ₹77,750 crore this year. This is CM Bommai's second budget and the BJP government’s last in the current term. The Legislative Assembly elections are slated to be held in the state April-May this year.