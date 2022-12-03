Home / Cities / Bengaluru News / School buses banned after 8.30am to ease traffic congestion in Bengaluru: Report

School buses banned after 8.30am to ease traffic congestion in Bengaluru: Report

bengaluru news
Published on Dec 03, 2022 01:47 PM IST

School buses will no longer be allowed to ply on Bengaluru's roads after 8:30am in a new initiative by the traffic police to ease congestion.

(Source: Flickr)
(Source: Flickr)
ByYamini C S | Edited by Poulomi Ghosh

Bengaluru's traffic police department has come up with a new initiative to ease congestion further by prohibiting school buses from plying post 8.30am before the office-going traffic hits the streets. Led by IPS officer M A Saleem, the newly appointed traffic commissioner of the city, officers will be enforcing the new rule by imposing a fine on school buses that drop students and park near schools after 8.15am, The Indian Express reported.

READ | Traffic police hold awareness drives as school buses congest Bengaluru roads

A traffic police officer told the publication that no school bus will be allowed to stop near schools and violators will have to pay a penalty after 8.30 am. "We have already instructed school management to start classes early,” he said.

The traffic police department will also enforce a “dedicated carriageway” and a “safe passage way” to ensure that children get to school safely. "Parents will be given one entry and one exit point. They can drive their vehicles from the entry point and drop their kids in the playground and drive back to the exit point. This avoids parents stopping by the main roads to drop their kids,” another traffic cop said.

READ | Congress leader cites school's 'high profile' to protest clogging of Bengaluru roads

It was noted several times in the past that school buses park outside their respective schools throughout the day till it is time to drop students home, and thereby block part of the road, causing a major setback to commuters during that time.

Residency Road, the Richmond Road flyover to Brigade Road, HSR Layout, among others have been recognised as problem areas. In this regard, traffic cops have ordered authorities to park the buses inside their campuses.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
bengaluru karnataka traffic congestion traffic jam + 2 more
bengaluru karnataka traffic congestion traffic jam + 1 more

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, December 03, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out