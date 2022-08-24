Congress leader cites school's 'high profile' to protest clogging of Bengaluru roads

A senior Congress leader on Wednesday posted a video on Twitter to highlight the congestion caused by school buses in Bengaluru's HSR Layout and asked if the inconvenience being caused to citizens is being ignored as school is a high-profile one where children of top bureaucrats study.

The video showed by Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) general secretary in-charge for Harapanahalli Harihara, Kavitha Reddy, showed a slew of buses being parked outside the premises of a private school, taking up nearly half the road.

“I request Respected @AddlCPTraffic @blrcitytraffic to help residents of 17 B main HSR Lyt understand why NPS is allowed to park their buses occupying half the road all 24hrs, is it bcos school is tooooo high profile n many IAS IPS children study here? @WeAreHSRLayout @namma_BTM,” she wrote on Twitter.

“NPS school has been a major violator in this area,” she said. “I don't understand why these buses are allowed to be parked illegally on the road when they can easily buy out a parking space and park them there,” Reddy added in the video.

Twitter sees debates on the alleged encroachment of roads by school buses often. Complaints about school buses first started pouring in on Twitter and elsewhere in July, prompting the Bengaluru traffic police to hold awareness drives in problematic areas. Private security guards were trained to manage traffic build-up near the school gates and also ensure the safety of children.

A similar video shared by a city-based activist last month featured a different branch of the same school in Indiranagar. The video, which was shared widely on social media, showed how large school buses blocked Bengaluru's roads as they took up significant parking space throughout the day.

Commuters were seen jostling with each other. There was also an unoccupied ground visible in front of the school in the video, however, all school buses were parked in a long row covering a major part of the public road.

“Police treatment to citizens complaint. happened today at National public school, 12th main Indiranagar. Bishop's, Frank Anthony, New horizon encroach PUBLIC ROADS. JUSTICE????” he had tweeted.