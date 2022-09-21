Bengaluru to host 12th edition of Didac India expo from Sept 21 to 23

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Published on Sep 21, 2022 02:43 PM IST

The 12th edition of Didac India will be conducted at the Bangalore International Exhibition Centre (BIEC).(didacindia.com/)
PTI | | Posted by Yamini C S

A major expo on education and skilling sector - Didac India - will be held in Bengaluru for three days from September 21. The 12th edition of Didac India to be conducted at the Bangalore International Exhibition Centre (BIEC) will showcase state-of-the-art solutions for education and skills sectors.

The expo will feature over 4,000 innovative products and services. Over 200 exhibitors from around 20 countries, including Microsoft, Amazon, Samsung, HP, etc., will showcase latest cutting-edge technologies, products and services, a statement issued by the office of Karnataka Higher Education Minister C N Ashwath Narayan said.

The expo will also feature exclusive international pavilions from the UK, Germany, Australia, Canada, Finland, Poland, Singapore among others, according to him.

The expo is organised by India Didactics Association (IDA), the industry body for education and skill sector in India and is supported by the Union Ministry of Education, NITI Aayog, Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship and Education World Forum, he added.

The event is hosted by Department of Higher Education of Government of Karnataka. AICTE and NCERT are also supporting partners for the event.

Topics
karnataka bengaluru exhibition education skill development ministry of skill development
