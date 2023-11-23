Bengaluru to host Namma Kambala on November 25 and 26. All you need to know

Karnataka’s capital is gearing up to host the popular coastal region’s cultural sport ‘Kambala’ this weekend and the organisers are planning to conduct it in a grand manner. This is the first time that the buffalo race has been scheduled in Bengaluru and the invitations have been sent to many celebrities across the country.

Bengaluru to host Namma Kambala on Nov 25 and 26. All you need to know

Around 200 pairs of buffaloes along with owners are likely to reach Bengaluru today from the coastal regions and all arrangements have been made at Palace Grounds in the city. The participants will also reportedly take a trial run on Thursday.

After speculations about making Kambala tickets for sale, the organisers have rubbished the claims. The event is open on Saturday and Sunday for all those who want to see the race live, clarified the event organizers.

People like Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Anushka Shetty, Shilpa Shetty, KL Rahul, Sunil Shetty, Darshan and many sandalwood actors have been invited to attend the grand event. The main stage too is named after the late Kannada actor Puneeth Raj Kumar. A total of two lakh people are expected to attend the event and Bengaluru police are planning to deploy necessary security arrangements.

What is Kambala?

Kambala is a buffalo race held in Coastal Karnataka districts during the winter months when farmers harvest their paddy crops. The race is held on two parallel tracks filled with mud and water. Each pair of buffaloes will also have a jockey, or 'Kambala runner' to control and command the animals on the track.

The team that wins qualifies for higher rounds till a champion emerges.

Apart from winning the race, targets also include splashing water; in fact, some winners are even declared on the amount of water splashed; this is called 'kolu'.

Winning a Kambala race is seen as a big prize and the buffaloes that race are given special treatment throughout the year.

The Kannada movie ‘Kantara’ which became a blockbuster across the country made the sport popular in other regions outside Karnataka.

