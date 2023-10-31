Stage set for Bengaluru's first Kambala event in longest race track. More details

Bengaluru is all set to witness the first Kambala event, a traditional slush track buffalo race event which is scheduled on November 25 and 26. The organizers announced that the Bengaluru Kambala event is going to have the longest racetrack which is of 155 meters long. Stage set for Bengaluru's first Kambala event in longest race track. Details(Twitter)

Speaking to reporters, Puttur MLA and Bengaluru Kambala committee president Ashok Kumar Rai said that 116 Kambala buffalo owners have already registered their names to participate in the first-ever Kambala event. It will be held at Bengaluru’s Palace Grounds.

He said, “More than eight lakh people are expected to show up to watch the Kambala event. Our aim is to have at least 125 pairs of buffaloes during the event. Each owner will be paid ₹50,000 for transporting buffaloes to the city from their own areas. We are also planning to set up food stalls which are going to serve Dakshina Kannada delicacies.”

Rai also said that actors like Anushka Shetty, Shilpa Shetty, Sunil Shetty and cricketer KL Rahul are likely to attend the Kambala event.

What is Kambala?

Kambala is a buffalo race held in Coastal Karnataka districts during the winter months when farmers harvest their paddy crops. The race is held on two parallel tracks filled with mud and water. Each pair of buffaloes will also have a jockey, or 'Kambala runner' to control and command the animals on the track.

The team that wins qualifies for higher rounds till a champion emerges.

Apart from winning the race, targets also include splashing water; in fact, some winners are even declared on the amount of water splashed; this is called 'kolu'.

Winning a Kambala race is seen as big prize and the buffaloes that race are given special treatment throughout the year.

The Kannada movie ‘Kantara’ which scored a blockbuster across the country made the sport popular in other regions outside Karnataka.

