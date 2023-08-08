Home / Cities / Bengaluru News / Kambala likely to be held in Bengaluru's Palace grounds in this November. Details

Kambala likely to be held in Bengaluru's Palace grounds in this November. Details

ByPathi Venkata Thadhagath
Aug 08, 2023 03:42 PM IST

This popular sport is usually conducted during the winter season in the villages of coastal Karnataka every year.

Coastal Karnataka’s traditional game Kambala is likely to happen in Bengaluru this year as the Tulu speaking community is planning to organize a large buffalo race even in the city's Palace grounds. This popular sport is usually conducted during the winter season in the villages of coastal Karnataka every year.

Kambala likley to be held in Bengaluru's Palace grounds this November. Details(Twitter)
Kambala likley to be held in Bengaluru's Palace grounds this November. Details(Twitter)

Also Read - India’s ‘Usain Bolt’ buffalo runner felicitated by Karnataka CM Yediyurappa

According to local media reports, Dakshina Kannada district’s Puttur MLA Ashok Rai is looking after the preparations at Palace grounds and if all permissions are approved, the race is expected to happen in the month of November.

Bengaluru Tulu Koota, the Tulu speaking community of the city will be hosting this event and if conducted, a large number of people are expected to show up for the event. This year, the Tulu Koota reportedly celebrates the golden jubilee event, and, on this occasion, many traditional events will be organized.

Kambala also made headlines last year, after the pan India success of Rishab Shetty and Saptami Gowda’s blockbuster film 'Kantara'.

What is Kambala?

Kambala is a buffalo race held in the winter months when farmers harvest their paddy crops at Coastal region of the southern state. The race is held on two parallel tracks filled with mud and water. Each pair of buffaloes will also have a jockey, or 'Kambala runner' to control and command the buffaloes on the track.

The team that wins qualifies for higher rounds till a champion emerges.

Apart from winning the race, targets also include splashing water; in fact, some winners are even declared on the amount of water splashed which is called ‘kolu’ traditionally.

Winning a Kambala race is seen as big prize and the buffaloes of that race are given special treatment throughout the year.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, August 09, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out