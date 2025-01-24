Bengaluru to witness rare planetary parade in January-February: Where and when to see

Bengaluru residents will have a rare chance to witness a stunning planetary alignment, known as a "planetary parade," from January to February 2025. To experience the event in its full glory, experts recommend locations with minimal light pollution.

Four of the six aligned planets—Venus, Mars, Jupiter, and Saturn—will be visible to the naked eye. This alignment, best observed before January 21, will be visible until February 13.

The astronomical linkup is fairly common and can happen at least every year depending on the number of planets. A similar parade took place last June, but only two planets could be seen without any special equipment, AP reported.

Experts explained that the planets will not be perfectly aligned in a straight line but are closely grouped on one side of the sun.

According to Times of India report, Vijay Kapoor of the Bangalore Astronomy Club notes that binoculars will allow observers to catch a glimpse of Jupiter’s moons, while Uranus and Neptune will require a telescope for clearer viewing. By March 8, Mercury will join the alignment, making it even more exciting for those interested in exploring the night sky.

Best viewing locations

To experience the event in its full glory, experts recommend locations with minimal light pollution. Nandi Hills, Chikkamagaluru, and Kodagu offer excellent vantage points. Clear skies will be crucial for an optimal view of this cosmic display, the TOI report added.

For those interested in guided experiences, RiSa Astronomy and The Great Beyond are offering stargazing tours on January 24-26, featuring high-end telescopes and expert-led observations of the planets and moons, the report further added.

(With AP, PTI inputs)

