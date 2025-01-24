Black magic protest over job cuts in Karnataka, dolls and lemons found outside KMF office in Bellary: Report

A mysterious incident outside the Karnataka Milk Federation (KMF) office in Bellary has raised concerns after objects linked to black magic rituals were found. The incident has caused unease among employees and locals. KMF management is set to file a complaint and begin an investigation into the matter.

According to Financial Express report, items including a black doll, a pumpkin with nails, coconuts, lemons, saffron, and red vermilion were found arranged in front of the KMF office. A small kalash-like structure with a thread, an amulet bag attached to a coconut, and inscriptions on a lid were also part of the setup, suggesting the act was intentional and part of occult practices, the report added.

This comes at a time when KMF is grappling with financial difficulties and plans to lay off 50 employees. This has led to speculation that disgruntled workers may have turned to black magic as a way to voice their frustration.

MD calls it 'foolish'

Prabhu Shankar, Managing Director of Rabakovi Milk Federation, speculated that the act could have been carried out by dissatisfied employees. However, he dismissed it as “foolish” and assured that actions would be taken to prevent further disruptions, as per the publication.

Some locals have speculated that the ritual could be politically motivated, with rival factions within KMF or external political figures using black magic to influence outcomes, the report added. However, there is no evidence to support this theory at present.

The discovery has shaken KMF employees, who are concerned about their safety and the impact of the incident on the work environment. No one has taken responsibility for the act, but many believe it may have been carried out by someone familiar with the office’s operations.

KMF management is set to file a complaint and begin an investigation into the matter, with hopes of identifying those responsible and preventing further incidents.

