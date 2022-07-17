Bengaluru top cop's prompt response to tweet over new rule on stopping vehicles
- The police commissioner warned of strict action against cops if they found stopping the vehicles for regular checking without any violation.
Bengaluru's top cop on Saturday yet again reiterated the instruction to the city traffic police to not stop a vehicle unless a violation was made. After a twitter user complained about vehicles being stopped by traffic police even after the new rule, the commissioner warned of strict action.
A twitter user - who goes by the name Rahul Poojari - shared a picture of a traffic cop on his handle and wrote: “Vehicles were stopped at Eco space Belandur even though there were no traffic violations. Kindly have a look into this. @DgpKarnataka @hsrltrafficps @blrcitytraffic @BlrCityPolice(Sic)”.
Pratap Reddy, Bengaluru's police commissioner promptly responded to the complaint and replied: “@DCPTrEastBCP, the traffic cop is identifiable with a body worn camera. Get this verified right away. @blrcitytraffic reiterate, no vehicle stops for document checking. Violators among our staff will be penalised. @rahulamin08share date & time of the picture, if possible(Sic)”
Later in the day, the joint commissioner of police, B.R Ravikantha Gowda, announced that a departmental action was initiated against the cop after the verification. “It is verified .Body worn Camera was not in recording mode. Departmental action is initiated. It is reiterated that no one will be stopped for document verification (sic)," he tweeted.
Earlier on June 27, Karnataka director general of police (DGP), Praveen Sood, said that no vehicle could be stopped for regular checking unless a traffic violation was spotted.
This decision came after multiple complaints over alleged harassment by traffic cops in the name of document checking.
Uttarakhand: Badrinath-Rishikesh highway closed due to landslide| Video
The Badrinath-Rishikesh national highway was on Saturday closed near Khankra due to heavy landslide in the area, news agency ANI reported. Heavy rains have disrupted normal life in Uttarakhand, with landslides resulting in boulders falling on the roads and creating a blockade. On July 6, a newly-elected village head died when a boulder fell on his car one kilometre away from Gharkhet in Thatyud block of Tehri district.
Watch: Bengaluru railway staff saves man from getting run over by train
A video from Bengaluru has been shared by the ministry of railways that shows a man being saved from the tracks just seconds before a train came speeding by. In the 28-second-long CCTV footage, railway employees - at the KR Puram station in Bengaluru - were seen walking on platform when one of them suddenly turned around and saw the man who slipped and fell while trying to climb to the platform.
Karnataka will be malaria-free by 2025: Health minister K Sudhakar
Karnataka Health Minister K Sudhakar on Saturday said the Centre has given a target of eradicating malaria by 2030 but the state government has taken it as a challenge to make the State malaria-free by 2025. Karnataka accounted for only 1,701 cases which is just 0.9 per cent of cases in the country. "I congratulate all the health officials and staff for keeping malaria cases under control in Karnataka," Sudhakar said.
Inter-state gang of vehicle-lifters busted in Chandigarh, 3 held
Chandigarh Police's crime branch arrested three members of an inter-state gang of vehicle lifters and recovered eight stolen vehicles from their possession. The accused, Akshay, 28, Jaipal, 23 and Rahul, 27, all from Sonepat in Haryana, were arrested from Ganaur, Haryana following a tip-off as well as technical assistance. The recovered cars included four Maruti Suzuki Brezzas and one Celerio, Ciaz and Baleno each.
With syndicate polls done, Panjab University turns attention to electing faculty deans
After the syndicate polls were held earlier this month, Panjab University is now in process to conduct the election for the deans of its various faculties that have been delayed by over a year now. The varsity is likely to initiate the election process for the added members so that elections for faculty deans can be conducted. Added members Added members to the faculty also participate in the election of deans.
