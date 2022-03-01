Bengaluru traffic advisory amidst Mekedatu padayatra

For the third day of the Mekedatu padayatra 2.0, 1,000 policemen, along with 20 platoons of State Reserve Police and City Armed Reserve Police personnel, have been deployed across Bengaluru. The march commenced, on March 1 morning, from Poornima convention hall near the Jnanabharati metro station in Bengaluru.

Hundreds of Congress workers and supporters walked with the leaders to Nayandahalli junction, where they would take a lunch break at Venkatadri Kalyana Mantapa on Katriguppe Main Road. The padayatra will begin at Banashankari temple and end at the Jayadeva hospital intersection.

Police officers have been stationed along a 16-kilometer stretch of the padayatra route. The DCP of Traffic East has also traced and it was uploaded on twitter.

??????: 27.02.2022 ???? ??????: 03.03.2022 ? ????? ?????????? ???????? ???????? ?????? ????? ??????? ?????? ????????? ????? ??????? ?????????????? ??????????????,????????? ?????? ????? ????? ????? ????? ??????? ??????? ????? ???? ???????? ( Route maps ) ? ????????? ????????.1/2. pic.twitter.com/4CNjiNCW0E — DCP Traffic East (@DCPTrEastBCP) February 28, 2022

Traffic on the busy Mysuru Road was disrupted as hundreds of vehicles became stranded while the padayatra passed through. Though vehicle traffic is slightly reduced due to the Maha Shivaratri holiday, and with the traffic police issuing a diversion advisory, many motorists were caught off guard.

To ease the traffic the Bengaluru Traffic Police has updated on twitter for those travelling from Bengaluru to Mysuru. It mentions, “Those traveling from Bangalore to Mysore are allowed to use the Nayandanahalli Junction Road.”

As the traffic jams are going to be prevalent till March 3 because of the padyatra, here is a list of detailed routes and diversions to help daily commuters to avoid getting stuck in traffic jams:

March 1

On March 1, the padayatra entered Bengaluru from Mysuru Road and proceeded via Nayandahalli, PES University, Rajarajeshwari Nagar, Sangam Circle and go through Jayanagar 5th block and BTM Layout 1st Stage. To tackle this, the traffic police had advised people going from Mysuru to Bengaluru to go through the NICE Bridge, or towards the Hosakerehalli toll, or go towards Uttarahalli through the Somapura toll.

March 2

On March 2, the padayatra is expected to pass through the BTM Layout 1st stage HOPCOMS signal to the Hosur-Sarjapur main road, Forum Mall, Koramangala Police Station, Viveknagar, Hasmat Junction, the War Memorial Junction, Nandi Durga Road, Jayamahal Palace, and end for the day at Palace Grounds.

According to the city traffic police, traffic from Tavarekere junction to BTM Layout 1st stage has been diverted from Dairy Circle to Jayadeva junction during the padayatra. Similarly, vehicles from Dairy Circle will be diverted to the Tavarekere interchange.

Along with that, vehicles entering the city from Electronic City are advised to take Roopena Agrahara, Silk Board junction, and the BTM Ring Road from the Hosur Road-Sarjapur Road junction towards Forum Mall. Likewise, those heading to Koramangala from the junction must pass through Anepalya junction, Bazaar Street, and the Passport Office in Koramangala 8th Block. Those coming from Silk Board can also take the Adugodi junction and continue on to the New Mico link road.

Vehicles travelling towards Trinity Circle from Hasmat Hospital can take the road from the Cauvery Emporium on MG Road to Mayo Hall and taking a right near Central Mall can reach the Hasmat junction via Magrath Road.

Traffic from Old Airport Road entering into the city has been diverted from the ASC Centre to the India Garage junction until the padayatra reaches RM Road from the Hasmat junction. Vehicles can travel to Trinity Circle via MG Road from here.

Traffic from Old Madras Road to Trinity Circle will be halted. Vehicles can avoid it by passing through ASC Centre, India Garage, and Richmond Road. The War Memorial-Annaswamy Modaliyar Junction will also be closed. Traffic has been diverted through St John's Church, St John's Road, Gangadhar Chetty Road, and Dickenson Road as a result of this.

Traffic on the Kensington Road to Ulsoor may also be affected. Commuters are advised to take Assaye Road to Ulsoor in this case. In addition to that, those travelling from Cantonment railway station to RT Nagar are advised to take Udaya TV junction, Sankey Road, Mekhri Circle underbridge, and Ballari Road.

Those travelling from Kempegowda International Airport to Bengaluru are advised to take the service road near Esteem Mall, then onto Kuvempu Circle, New BEL Road, and then into the city. On top of that, commuters from the Outer Ring Road are advised to enter the city via Hennur, Davis Road, and Lingarajapuram Road.

March 3

The padayatra is expected to end on March 3 at the National College Grounds in Basavanagudi. On that day, it will leave Mekhri Circle and travel to Sampige Road, Malleshwaram Flower Market, Sangolli Rayanna junction, Cottonpet-Mill Road junction, Chamarajpet, and finally Basavanagudi.

Traffic entering the city from Yelahanka has been rerouted below the Hebbal flyover, through Goragunte Palya, and onto Malleshwaram. Traffic from Yeshwantpur to Jayamahal Palace has been diverted to the BHEL service road and Sadashivnagar during the padayatra.