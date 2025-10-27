Edit Profile
crown
Subscribe Now
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
    Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
    Sign in

    Bengaluru traffic blues return post-festive week. Check key areas to avoid today

    Published on: Oct 27, 2025 12:06 PM IST
    By HT News Desk
    Share
    Share via
    • facebook
    • twitter
    • linkedin
    • whatsapp
    Copy link
    • copy link
    Commuters in Bengaluru are advised to plan their travel carefully as several key routes are witnessing significant traffic slowdowns. (Image (L)-Namma Bengaluru, Instagram. (R) X@@KRPURATRAFFIC)
    Commuters in Bengaluru are advised to plan their travel carefully as several key routes are witnessing significant traffic slowdowns. (Image (L)-Namma Bengaluru, Instagram. (R) X@@KRPURATRAFFIC)

    Areas that witnessed unusually light traffic over the past week, including Indiranagar, MG Road and Outer Ring Road are now seeing a surge in vehicles.

    Bengaluru’s streets have returned to their usual hustle and bustle as the post-festive week sets in, bringing back the city’s notorious traffic congestion. After a brief period of unusually smooth roads during the festive season, commuters are now facing slow-moving traffic across major thoroughfares.

    Areas that witnessed unusually light traffic over the past week, including Indiranagar, MG Road, Outer Ring Road, and Koramangala, are now seeing a surge in vehicles.

    Also read: Actor Ashish Vidyarthi jokes after reaching airport from Indiranagar in 25 mins

    Commuters in Bengaluru are advised to plan their travel carefully as several key routes are witnessing significant traffic slowdowns.

    Old Madras Road (OM Road): Vehicle movement towards the city is slow due to heavy congestion. Commuters should anticipate delays and consider alternative routes where possible.

    Mahadevapura to Marathahalli: Ongoing Metro station construction at Karthik Nagar is causing traffic to move at a very slow pace along this stretch. Drivers are advised to allow extra travel time.

    Also read: Bengaluru auto driver wins hearts after returning woman passenger’s lost earphones

    Tinfactory: The area is experiencing heavy traffic, resulting in slower-than-usual commutes for motorists passing through.

    Earlier, Bengaluru commuters took to social media to share images of unusually traffic-free and peaceful roads. A journey that normally took an hour was reduced to just 25 minutes, due to fewer vehicles on the streets. Many residents had left the city to celebrate the festive season elsewhere.

    • HT News Desk
      ABOUT THE AUTHOR
      HT News Desk

      Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.Read More

    recommendedIcon
    Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

    Stay updated Bengaluru Weather Live and with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Bengaluru. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top cities including Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad, and more across India . Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
    News/Cities/Bengaluru News/Bengaluru Traffic Blues Return Post-festive Week. Check Key Areas To Avoid Today
    • mint-logo
    • HH-logo
    • mint-lounge
    • HT_Auto
    • ht-tech
    • ht-bangla
    • healthshots
    • OTT-icon
    • slurrp-icon
    • smartcast-logo
    • ht-kannada
    • ht-tamil
    • ht-telugu
    • ht-marathi
    • logo-fab-play
    • VCCircle_logo-white
    • TechCircle_logo_white
    • VCCEdge_logo_white
    • edge-insights-logo
    © 2025 HindustanTimes