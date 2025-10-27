Bengaluru traffic blues return post-festive week. Check key areas to avoid today

Bengaluru’s streets have returned to their usual hustle and bustle as the post-festive week sets in, bringing back the city’s notorious traffic congestion. After a brief period of unusually smooth roads during the festive season, commuters are now facing slow-moving traffic across major thoroughfares.
Areas that witnessed unusually light traffic over the past week, including Indiranagar, MG Road, Outer Ring Road, and Koramangala, are now seeing a surge in vehicles.
Commuters in Bengaluru are advised to plan their travel carefully as several key routes are witnessing significant traffic slowdowns.
Old Madras Road (OM Road): Vehicle movement towards the city is slow due to heavy congestion. Commuters should anticipate delays and consider alternative routes where possible.
Mahadevapura to Marathahalli: Ongoing Metro station construction at Karthik Nagar is causing traffic to move at a very slow pace along this stretch. Drivers are advised to allow extra travel time.
Tinfactory: The area is experiencing heavy traffic, resulting in slower-than-usual commutes for motorists passing through.
Earlier, Bengaluru commuters took to social media to share images of unusually traffic-free and peaceful roads. A journey that normally took an hour was reduced to just 25 minutes, due to fewer vehicles on the streets. Many residents had left the city to celebrate the festive season elsewhere.