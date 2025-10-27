Bengaluru traffic blues return post-festive week. Check key areas to avoid today

Bengaluru’s streets have returned to their usual hustle and bustle as the post-festive week sets in, bringing back the city’s notorious traffic congestion. After a brief period of unusually smooth roads during the festive season, commuters are now facing slow-moving traffic across major thoroughfares.

Areas that witnessed unusually light traffic over the past week, including Indiranagar, MG Road, Outer Ring Road, and Koramangala, are now seeing a surge in vehicles.

Commuters in Bengaluru are advised to plan their travel carefully as several key routes are witnessing significant traffic slowdowns.

Old Madras Road (OM Road): Vehicle movement towards the city is slow due to heavy congestion. Commuters should anticipate delays and consider alternative routes where possible.