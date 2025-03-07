Bengaluru: Traffic curbs on Old Airport Road, Varthur Road for VVIP visit today. Check timings

Traffic will be blocked for the public in Bengaluru on Old Airport Road and Varthur Road from 11.15 am to 2.30 pm on Friday due to a VVIP visit, the city traffic police announced. Representational Image(PTI)

Commuters have been advised to use alternative routes during this period and cooperate with authorities.

While officials have not explicitly mentioned the VVIP’s identity, the restrictions may be linked to the visit of Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

Shah is scheduled to visit Bengaluru on March 7 to inaugurate a hospital, BJP state president B Y Vijayendra said on Wednesday. According to Vijayendra, the Union Minister will be arriving in the city from Tamil Nadu.

“He will inaugurate a hospital set up by Vishwateertha Mahaswami at Nelamangala. This is not a political event,” Vijayendra told reporters.

With traffic curbs in place, motorists are advised to plan their travel accordingly.

Traffic restrictions have also been put in place on the Electronics City elevated flyover as the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) undertakes major maintenance work, the Bengaluru traffic police announced.

According to an advisory issued by the traffic police, vehicular movement on both sides of the flyover—from Silk Board towards Electronics City and vice versa—will be restricted daily between 11 pm and 6 am until further notice. However, the flyover will remain open for all vehicles from 6 am to 11 pm.

The 9.98-km elevated corridor, which connects the city’s central areas to its major IT and manufacturing hubs, is a crucial route for commuters. Authorities have urged motorists to cooperate and plan their travel accordingly to minimize incon

