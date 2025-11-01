Bengaluru traffic police introduce AI-powered geo-tagged attendance system: Report

In a major step toward improving transparency and efficiency, the Bengaluru Traffic Police (BTP) have rolled out a cutting-edge geo-tagged e-attendance feature within their Astram mobile app, allowing for real-time tracking and verification of personnel deployed at major junctions of the city. The new attendance system ensures real-time tracking and drastically reduces absenteeism at traffic junctions in Bengaluru. (PTI)

ALSO READ | Bengaluru–Kochi Vande Bharat Express timings announced; Service to begin soon

The new system replaces the earlier biometric attendance method with an AI-integrated, Aadhaar-linked verification process. Traffic officers are now required to log in using their smartphones, submitting a time-stamped, geo-tagged selfie at the start of their shift, said a report by the Deccan Herald. The image is instantly matched with their Aadhaar photo using facial recognition, confirming both identity and location accuracy.

A key component of the upgrade is geofencing, which validates check-ins only when the officer is physically present within 50 square meters of their assigned junction. This ensures that attendance cannot be marked remotely or fraudulently, said the report.

Explaining the need for this technological intervention, Karthik Reddy, Joint Commissioner of Police (Traffic), said they manage over 1,000 traffic junctions across the city with two daily shifts, 7 am to 2 pm and 2 pm to 10 pm. Previously, they had no reliable system to verify if personnel were actually stationed at their assigned points, he said.

ALSO READ | Bengaluru man kills colleague with dumbbell after dispute over light switch, surrenders to police: Report

The Astram app now enables supervisors to monitor officer movement within their designated areas in real time. Strict reporting windows have also been set. Officers must check in between 7 am and 7:15 am for the morning shift. Those arriving between 7:15 am and 7:30 am are marked late, while check-ins after 7:30 am are automatically flagged as absences.

According to Reddy, the results have been striking. Out of 800 to 1,000 junctions manned daily, absenteeism, which was once a recurring challenge, has dropped dramatically, with only one to three officers now failing to report each day. The AI-driven system also generates real-time alerts for repeated late arrivals or early departures, allowing senior officers to take corrective action.