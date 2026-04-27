Bengaluru, An FIR has been registered against two persons for allegedly tampering with the CCTV surveillance system at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium here on the day of the RCB versus GT IPL match on April 24, police said on Monday. Bengaluru: Two booked for disabling 240 CCTV cameras at Chinnaswamy Stadium

The accused, identified as Manjunath and Abdul Kalam , allegedly entered the stadium without valid authorisation, reportedly by misusing a deactivated access card, and tampered with critical surveillance infrastructure, they said.

The complaint was lodged by Aditya Bhat of Staqu Technologies Pvt Ltd, which provides AI-driven surveillance support during match days, police said.

According to the FIR, more than 240 cameras went offline on the morning of the match.

The two, said to be associated with subcontractor IVS Digital Solutions, allegedly damaged Network Video Recorder systems and optical fibre connections, disrupting surveillance coverage in key security zones, including entry gates and perimeter areas.

The accused allegedly entered the CCTV room without proper access and later moved to a junction box near the parking area, where fibre connections were damaged, the FIR stated.

The alleged sabotage affected the availability of surveillance feeds required by police personnel deployed for match security, it added.

A senior police officer said that on the morning of April 24, at around 11.30 am, the two employees, working under a sub-vendor providing digital services during match days, carried out the act.

According to him, the accused duo damaged CCTV fibre connections and a video recorder. The issue was detected and rectified within an hour.

Preliminary investigation suggests that the two employees may have had a personal grudge against the company, possibly related to pending payments, which may have led them to commit the act, he said.

"Both accused have been identified, and further action will be taken soon. All CCTVs were restored within an hour, and the disruption did not impact match proceedings," he added.

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