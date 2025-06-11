Bengaluru walkers’ group urges Defence Ministry to reclaim Chinnaswamy stadium land

The Cubbon Park Walkers’ Association in Bengaluru has submitted a formal representation to the Union Ministry of Defence, urging it to reclaim the land on which the M Chinnaswamy Stadium currently stands and to relocate the stadium from its present location, India Today reported. The Cubbon Park Walkers’ Association has also sought legal action against the Karnataka government and the Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA).

In its letter, the association has called for the cancellation of the 99-year lease deed signed in 1970, under which the KSCA operates the stadium. The group has urged the Defence Ministry to assert its ownership over both the stadium premises and the adjacent police wireless station land, claiming the area falls under the Defence Ministry’s jurisdiction.

The fresh demand comes in the wake of the June 4 stampede that occurred during the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) felicitation event at the stadium. The incident resulted in the death of 11 people and led to chaotic crowd spillover into the neighbouring Cubbon Park area.

Walkers allege environmental damage

Earlier, the association had also filed a police complaint highlighting environmental damage in the park caused by the unruly crowds, India Today reported. They submitted video evidence allegedly showing uprooted trees, crushed plants, and damaged infrastructure within the heritage park. The group blames poor crowd control measures and official negligence for both the human tragedy and the destruction of public property.

Cubbon Park, a 300-acre green expanse in the heart of the city, is considered one of Bengaluru’s most critical ecological assets.

The walkers’ association has demanded immediate action to protect the park and prevent such incidents in the future, including a reassessment of the stadium's location and its impact on the surrounding environment.

