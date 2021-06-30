Bengaluru water supply to be disrupted for 2 days starting today

Bengaluru will witness disruption in water supply in several parts of the city on Wednesday and Thursday. This will happen because the Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB) will carry out repair work to fix a leakage in one of their water pipelines.

The BWSSB has been sharing posts on its Twitter handle about the water supply shutdown on June 30 and July 1.

According to the water supply board, the leakage has been found in pipeline from Thorekadanahalli to the state capital.

The list of localities where water supply will be disrupted are: Shettihalli, Kammagondanahalli, Mallasandra, Bagalagunte, T Dasarahalli, HMT ward, Peenya 2nd stage, 3rd stage, 4th phase, Rajagopal Nagar, Ganapathi Nagar, MEI Colony, Lakshmidevi Nagar, BHCS Layout, Happy Valley, part of BDA layout, Uttarahalli, Bellandur, Ibbalur, Koramangala 1st Block, 4th Block, 4th C Block, J Block, Military Campus ASC center.

Siddhartha Colony, Venkatapura, Teachers Colony, Jakkasandra and Jakkasandra extension, ST bed area, Part of Jayanagar 4th T block, Arsu colony, Thilak Nagar, NEI layout, East End A & B main roads, Krishnappa Garden and BHEL layout, BTM 2nd stage, Mico Layout, NS palya, Gurappanpalya, Sudguntepalya, Bismillah Nagar, J P nagar 4th to 8th Stages and Puttenahalli will also face disruption, according to BWSSB.