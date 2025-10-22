Edit Profile
    Bengaluru weather: IMD forecasts week-long rainfall, issues yellow alert till October 26

    Updated on: Oct 22, 2025 8:46 AM IST
    By HT News Desk
    Bengaluru weather: The IMD has issued a yellow alert for Bengaluru on Wednesday. (PTI)
    Bengaluru weather: The IMD has issued a yellow alert for Bengaluru on Wednesday. (PTI)

    Bengaluru rains: The maximum temperature is expected to settle at 30 degrees Celsius, while the minimum will be around 20 degrees Celsius.

    The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast week-long rainfall for Bengaluru till October 26. The weather department has also issued a yellow alert for the city until October 26. The maximum temperature is expected to settle at 30 degrees Celsius, while the minimum will be around 20 degrees Celsius.

    Bengaluru weather on Wednesday

    According to a weekly forecast by the Met Department, Bengaluru is expected to witness moderate rainfall with partly clear skies. The maximum temperature will be around 30 degrees Celsius and the minimum around 20 degrees Celsius.

    Weekly Weather Forecast – Bengaluru

    Bengaluru is likely to receive rainfall throughout the week. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has also issued a yellow alert for the city until October 26. Towards the end of the week, the city is expected to experience light rainfall.

    Thursday (October 23)
    As per the weekly forecast, Bengaluru will experience moderate rainfall. The maximum temperature will be around 30 degrees Celsius, while the minimum will settle at 20 degrees Celsius.

    Friday (October 24)
    Karnataka’s capital is expected to have a rainy day. Humidity levels are likely to remain low, and the daytime temperature will be around 30 degrees Celsius.

    Saturday and Sunday (October 25–26)
    Rainfall is expected to slow down over the weekend. The IMD forecasts light showers along with clear skies. However, the yellow alert remains in place until Sunday.

    Bengaluru's Air Quality

    Post-Diwali, Bengaluru’s Air Quality Index (AQI) stands at 94, placing it in the ‘satisfactory’ category, according to data from the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

    Bengaluru’s air quality is currently better than many other metro cities, especially Delhi, where the AQI falls in the ‘severe’ category.

    • HT News Desk
      ABOUT THE AUTHOR
      HT News Desk

      Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.Read More

    News/Cities/Bengaluru News/Bengaluru Weather: IMD Forecasts Week-long Rainfall, Issues Yellow Alert Till October 26
