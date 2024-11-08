Bengaluru weather: IMD predicts light to moderate rain in city and interior districts of Karnataka

Bengaluru is likely to receive light to moderate rainfall in the next 48 hours, according to the Indian Meteorological Department. The IMD alerted 14 districts in Karnataka, including Bengaluru Urban, Bengaluru Rural, Hassan, Kodagu and Kolar of rainfall. Less than a month ago, Bengaluru saw heavy rains that created havoc in the parts of the city.(AFP)

What IMD said?

In an announcement, the met department in Bengaluru said, “Light rain is very likely to occur at isolated places over Kodagu, Chikkamagaluru, Hassan, Mysuru, Chamarajanagar, Kolar, Mandya, Ramanagara, Bangalore Urban and Bangalore Rural districts. Dry weather is likely to prevail over the remaining districts of the State.”

The weather forecast for Friday indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 19.36 °C and 27.7 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 54%, and the wind speed is 54 km/h.

Less than a month ago, Bengaluru saw heavy rains that created havoc in the parts of the city. The massive showers led to severe waterlogging of roads and hours of traffic snarls in the tech capital. Though the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) and Bengaluru Traffic Police collectively worked to clear the roads, many commuters got stuck for hours in the traffic. The Manyata Tech Park, located near the Hebbal area, got submerged in water, and the IT companies were asked to allow employees to work from home for a while.

Meanwhile, the previous rain also exposed the civic apathy of Bengaluru. The users on the internet complained about pothole ridden roads in the city, especially on Outer Ring Road, where hundreds of MNCs operate from. Though Karnataka deputy CM DK Shivakumar directed BBMP officials to make Bengaluru a pothole-free city, they were widely seen in many parts of the city.

The civic body has already started the white-topping works, mainly focusing on the Outer Ring Road area. The popular Sakra Hospital road, which often suffers from waterlogging, is closed, and BBMP is taking the white-topping work on that road.