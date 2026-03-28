Bengaluru, The Bengaluru West City Corporation on Saturday presented its maiden budget for 2026-27 with a total outlay of ₹4,732.73 crore, with a focus on infrastructure, healthcare and plan to establish 100 Miyawaki Forests for urban greening within its jurisdiction. Bengaluru West City Corpn presents its maiden budget with outlay of ₹4,732.73 cr

This is the first budget to be presented since the creation of the Bengaluru West City Corporation.

Bengaluru was divided into five municipal corporations Central, East, West, North and South under the Greater Bengaluru Authority in September 2025, replacing the single Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike .

The budget was presented by West City Corporation Commissioner KV Rajendra for the financial year 2026-27.

"The total revenue for the year 2026-27 is estimated at ₹4,732.81 crore. Total expenditure is ₹4,732.73 crore, with a surplus budget of ₹8.42 lakh," the budget statement said.

Under the Capital Support for Special Infrastructure Scheme, the budget proposes to develop arterial and sub-arterial major roads and other infrastructure with a total grant of ₹667.74 crore.

A total of ₹8 crore has been allocated for widening of main and sub-main roads to alleviate the increasing traffic problem in the city, it said.

Under the Chief Minister's Infrastructure Development Plan, the Corporation said that a total of 174.49 km of ward roads is proposed to be developed with a total grant of ₹317.25 crore.

Additionally, a grant of ₹50 crore has been allocated for beautification of junctions, upgradation of footpaths and construction of sky walks, it said.

The budget has further proposed that out of the 15 hospitals functioning under the Health Department in its jurisdiction, six hospitals are being upgraded at a cost of ₹95.73 crore under the "Brand Bengaluru Scheme".

According to the budget statement, the revenue department has set a target of collecting a total revenue of ₹1,964.60 crore in 2026-27 and this target will be achieved by identifying assets that are outside the tax net and bringing them under taxation. Revenue of ₹872 crore is expected in the form of property tax in 2026-27.

"Plans are being made to build skywalks at 50 locations where the public requires, and by allowing commercial advertisements in these skywalks, an additional revenue of ₹2 crore are expected for the Corporation," it said.

According to budget, the government's new Premium FAR Policy is expected to generate an estimated revenue of ₹380 crore in the financial year 2026-27.

A total of ₹5.50 crore has been allocated for the establishment of an Urban Design Cell and the preparation of a master plan to comprehensively formulate urban development works, it said.

Overall, ₹44.35 crore has been allocated for education in this year's budget.

A total of five selected schools will be converted into 'Smart Schools' to provide easy, interesting and quality education to the students while an eco-friendly digital library will be built within the jurisdiction of each zone of the Corporation for students and the public.

"Under Brand Bengaluru-Tech Bengaluru has set up an Information Technology Cell and an Integrated Command and Control Center at GBA to further strengthen the effective implementation of digital services and the performance of the administrative system, with a grant of ₹6 crore allocated in this year's budget," the Corporation said.

The budget provides ₹150.97 crore reserved for development works under infrastructure in areas inhabited by Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes, Pourakarmikas , backward and minority classes and specially-abled people within the jurisdiction of the Corporation.

It said that a plan will be formulated to establish 100 Miyawaki Forests, a best method for urban greening, including native plant species, in parks, schools, and roadside vacant spaces required in each area to rapidly create dense natural forests in a small area for urban greening within the jurisdiction of the Corporation.

According to the Corporation, it has 49 lakes and a grant of ₹13.75 crore has been allocated for the development of lakes in the budget while ₹7.50 crore has been allocated for the annual maintenance of the lakes.

A grant of ₹2 crore has been allocated for establishing an ABC center with a capacity of 200 kennels and for maintenance and construction of 500-capacity shelter for stray dogs, it added.

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