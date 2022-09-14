Bengaluru: Wipro, Salapuria, Prestige among others on BBMP's encroachers list

As Bengaluru comes to grip with the impact of unprecedented rain earlier this month, the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) went on with remedial measures such as demolition of illegal buildings standing on encroached lake beds and valleys.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Amid the demolition drive, a list dated August 17 by the local body is making the rounds on social media, which lists some of Bengaluru’s biggest IT parks and commercial buildings such as Wipro, Prestige, Eco Space, Salarpuria, Bagmane Tech Park, Columbia Asia Hospital and Divyashree Villas.

Also read: Bengaluru civic body continues demolition of illegal constructions | Watch

The BBMP has already sent out notices to many of the illegal constructions and has been demolishing multiple such structures this past week.

Here is the list accessed by news agency ANI:

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Several reports suggested that the BBMP is razing down many properties of the common man, while the high-profile buildings are yet to be touched.

The BBMP has particularly targeted the Mahadevapura area over the past few days, which is dense in buildings blocking water's natural flow. The tech parks around the Outer Ring Road (ORR) have also come under fire due to severe flooding in the area which caused unbeatable traffic congestion for miles.

The Manyata tech park, for instance, remained completely inundated when it was pouring in the city. The BBMP has also demolished some buildings in Yelahanka on Tuesday.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Karnataka Revenue Minister R Ashoka took a strict stance against encroachers on Tuesday and told ANI that all pending demolitions will be cleared by next monsoon in Noida twin tower style.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON