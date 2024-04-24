Bengaluru witnesses second hottest April day in history: Report

Bengaluru city broke yet another weather record on Tuesday, witnessing a maximum temperature of 37.6 degrees Celsius, marking the second-hottest summer day in the city's history. Bengaluru has also been facing an intense water crisis this summer in the absence of rain during the past monsoon season. (Reuters)

The Karnataka capital, which is already enduring a relentless heatwave for months, continued to see sizzling temperatures and scorching heat on Tuesday, surpassing the April average by a staggering 3.4 degrees, according to The Times of India.

Bengaluru last recorded a temperature of 37.6 degrees Celsius just a fortnight ago.

The record for April's highest temperature in Bengaluru stands at 39.2 degrees Celsius, set back in 2016.

Scientists from the India Meteorological Department (IMD) expressed worry that the mercury might climb even higher, possibly breaching the 39-degree mark in the next two days, coinciding with the Lok Sabha polling scheduled for Friday.

Bengaluru has been in the habit to making and breaking weather records, having witnessed its warmest March day in the past five years after recording a maximum temperature of 36.4 degrees Celsius on March 29. It also recorded its hottest day since 2016 on April 2 by recording a temperature of 37.2 degrees Celsius.

As some parts of Karnataka reeled under incessant temperatures, the IMD on the other hand issued “yellow” and “orange” alerts for other parts of the state.

The department issued an “orange” alert over Bagalkote, Belagavi, Bidar, Dharwad, Gadag, Haveri, Kalaburagi and Vijayapura districts, and a “yellow” alert over Ballari, Chikkamagaluru, Chitradurga, Hassan, Kodagu, Mandya, Mysuru and Shivamogga districts.

The Karnataka State Natural Disaster Monitoring Centre (KSNDMC) in its temperature forecast said, “Hot and humid conditions are very likely to prevail over Dakshina Kannada, Udupi and Uttar Kannada districts from 24th to 27th April 2024. Maximum temperature very likely to be rise by 2-3°C over the State for next 5 days.”