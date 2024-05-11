 Bengaluru woman arrested for alleged murder of transgender live-in partner: Report | Bengaluru - Hindustan Times
Saturday, May 11, 2024
New Delhi oC
Bengaluru woman arrested for alleged murder of transgender live-in partner: Report

ByYamini C S
May 11, 2024 09:28 AM IST

Police arrest woman in Bengaluru for strangling transgender live-in partner to death after argument.

Bengaluru police have arrested a 51-year-old woman for the murder of her live-in partner, a transgender individual, discovered on May 3.

Bengaluru East police announced Prema's arrest on Friday, revealing she was apprehended in Hassan district on May 8, at her mother's residence. (Representational Image)
Bengaluru East police announced Prema's arrest on Friday, revealing she was apprehended in Hassan district on May 8, at her mother's residence.

The victim, Manju Naik, 42, shared a residence with Prema, 51, in the Murugeshpalya area of east Bengaluru, where Naik was found dead, The Indian Express reported.

Naik's brother, Parasa Naik, raised suspicions of foul play and filed a police complaint, alleging that Prema had strangled his sibling with a towel, turned off her phone, and vanished, the report said.

Following a post-mortem at Sir C V Raman General Hospital, determining suffocation as the cause of death, the police registered a murder case on May 7.

On Friday, Bengaluru East police announced Prema's arrest, revealing she was apprehended in Hassan district on May 8, at her mother's residence in Ayyarahalli village of Channarayapatna taluk, based on tips from informants, the publication added.

According to police, the accused, whose husband had passed away, had been cohabiting with the victim in Murugeshpalya. Allegedly, a confrontation ensued between Prema and Naik on the night of April 26, resulting in Prema strangling Naik with a towel when Naik reportedly attempted to attack her with a knife.

News / Cities / Bengaluru / Bengaluru woman arrested for alleged murder of transgender live-in partner: Report

