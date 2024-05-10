Karnataka man who beheaded minor found dead, suicide suspected: Report

In a unexpected development following the incident where a man in Karnataka decapitated a minor girl after she called off their marriage, the prime suspect has been found dead. Authorities confirmed that the man, who has been identified as Prakash, aged 32, died by suicide, India Today reported. Prakash, who was accused of murdering a 16-year-old girl, Meena in Karnataka's Kodagu, had allegedly fled with her severed head at Mutlu village in Somwarpet in the district. (Pc for representation)

The minor girl and the 32-year-old man were supposed to get engaged. However, it was stopped by officials of the Women and Child Development Department on Thursday. The officials also convinced the girl's parents to call off the marriage.

Following the cancellation of the marriage, Prakash barged into the girl's home on Thursday evening at around 5.30 pm, dragged the girl out and chopped her head off. The victim's mother also sustained injuries in the incident and is receiving treatment at a hospital currently.

Kodagu’s Superintendent of Police (SP) spoke to reporters on the matter and said, “We are putting all the efforts into arresting the accused. The victim’s mom is also injured, and she is being treated at the hospital currently. The father is doing well.”

Prakash is then said to have fled with the girl's severed head and was absconding since then.

Later, he was found hanging near his home in Kodagu's Hammiyala area, according to a report. However, the police have not yet recovered the severed head of the girl and searches are going on to recover it.