Bengaluru woman claims she was secretly filmed in washroom at popular Koramangala eatery

A Bengaluru woman has alleged that she discovered a hidden mobile phone inside the women's washroom at a popular sweets outlet in Koramangala.

The incident reportedly occurred around 8 pm on April 25, when the woman visited the first-floor washroom at the store. In a detailed account shared on her Instagram page, she said she grew suspicious after noticing that the wall in front of the toilet was not solid but had a fibreglass panel on top and wooden slats at eye level.

While using the washroom, she crouched to inspect the slats and spotted a phone placed on the other side. She claimed the phone moved, indicating she was being recorded.

Distressed, she alerted her friend and confronted the staff. Despite initial reluctance from the management, she insisted on reviewing CCTV footage. The footage allegedly showed a security guard entering a restricted construction area, but it was another employee who was later seen exiting through the back door. Police were called, and by 9.10 pm, the accused had been taken to the station, claimed the woman.

The woman, said the accused initially denied all involvement but later confessed after several hours of questioning. He allegedly claimed he had deleted the videos and pleaded for forgiveness, citing personal circumstances. The woman said she refused to back down despite pressure from staff and others, and went on to file an FIR.

She also alleged that between 10 pm and 2.30 am, several employees and representatives from Anand Sweets attempted to dissuade her from taking legal action. She reached out to the company's senior leadership but was initially redirected.

A meeting was held two days later, on Sunday, where the regional director allegedly downplayed her trauma and shifted blame to a third-party agency, which had employed the accused.

According to her, the director claimed the FIR was filed only because he had "instructed the police" to do so. She also alleged that he blocked the door when she tried to leave the meeting room and that her friend was held back to persuade her to calm down.

A day later, as claimed by the woman, she received a call from the Internal Complaints Committee (POSH) of Adityavani requesting a meeting at the same outlet, an offer she declined, citing ongoing panic attacks and emotional distress.

The woman’s post ends with a call for other women to remain vigilant and not allow such incidents to be brushed under the carpet, regardless of societal or systemic pressure.

HT Digital has reached out to the eatery for a response. A reply is awaited.

