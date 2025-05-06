Menu Explore
Bengaluru man arrested for killing wife over loudspeaker dispute: Report

ByHT News Desk
May 06, 2025 08:30 AM IST

The accused, a photo studio owner from Rajasthan, had an argument with his wife, after she asked to speak to a relative on loudspeaker.

A 43-year-old Bengaluru man was arrested by Basaveshwara Nagar police for allegedly killing his wife following a dispute over a mobile loudspeaker.

The incident occurred on April 24 at around 6 pm in Mahaganapatinagar, Bengaluru, Asianet News reported.

According to the report, the accused, Lokesh Kumar Gehlot, a photo studio owner from Rajasthan, had an argument with his wife, Namita Sahu, 43, after she asked to speak to a relative on loudspeaker.

The couple’s conversation turned into a heated argument, during which Lokesh became violent. In a fit of rage, he attacked Namita, strangled her, and then fled the scene, the report further added.

The incident came to light when the house owner, Bhupender, filed a complaint, leading to the registration of a case. Police arrested Lokesh after questioning him, and he is currently under investigation.

According to police, Lokesh had been pressuring Namita for dowry money, claiming he needed it to expand his photo studio and buy land. Investigators revealed that the couple had been experiencing financial conflicts for the past 15 days. The loudspeaker dispute escalated into a confrontation about money, culminating in the tragic murder.

Lokesh and Namita, who married five years ago after meeting through a matrimony service, have a 3-year-old daughter.

Bengaluru suitcase horror

In March, a 32-year-old woman was found dead and stuffed inside a suitcase at her residence in Bengaluru. The victim, identified as Gauri Khedekar, hailed from Maharashtra. Her husband, Rakesh Rajendra Khedekar, left the city after the incident and was detained in Pune after a few days.

The couple had moved to a rented third-floor apartment in Doddakammanahalli, under the Hulimavu police station limits.

