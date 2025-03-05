Bengaluru café in Koramangala wins praise for promoting anti-caste literature

A café in Bengaluru’s Koramangala has drawn widespread appreciation for its bold stance on social issues by showcasing literature that challenges caste hierarchies. Cafe Zubaan, Koramangala, Bengaluru.(X/@PrudyRay)

Café Zubaan, known for fostering progressive discussions, has been praised for featuring thought-provoking literature, including Riddles in Hinduism by Dr. BR Ambedkar.

The café also showcases powerful quotes by Dr BR Ambedkar, revolutionary poet Bismil Azimabadi, Virginia Woolf, and other influential thinkers, reflecting its commitment to social justice and intellectual discourse.

How did X users react?

Many social media users praised Café Zubaan for creating a space that encourages dialogue and critical thinking.

A post by Anti-Caste SF highlighted the café’s bold stance, stating, "It takes guts to keep a book like Babasaheb’s Riddles in Hinduism in your café’s bookshelf.”

Another user was impressed by the café’s selection of anti-caste literature, noting, "Imagine finding Turning the Pot, Tilling the Land by Kancha Ilaiah in a restaurant! Café Zubaan is truly one of a kind.”

Beyond its thought-provoking library, visitors also appreciated the café’s ambiance and menu. "Super soothing vibes. The cold mezze platter was great," shared one diner, adding that the café’s intent was to be a hub for discussions—an effort reflected in its shelves lined with excellent books.

