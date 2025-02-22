Bengaluru: Four migrant workers arrested for gang rape of married woman in Koramangala

The Bengaluru police have arrested four individuals in connection with the alleged gang rape of a married woman in Koramangala. According to the police, the incident took place around 1.30 pm on Thursday near a junction in Koramangala.(Pexels)

According to the police, the incident took place around 1.30 pm on Thursday near a junction in Koramangala.

According to news agency ANI, Sarah Fatima, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), Bengaluru Southeast, stated, "In the sexual assault case of a married woman in Koramangala, we have arrested four accused. Three are from West Bengal, and one is from Uttarakhand, who was employed at a hotel. Further investigation is ongoing, and the victim's condition is stable".

The victim approached the Koramangala police to report the assault, leading to the registration of a rape case.

(Also Read: Bengaluru: Woman waiting at junction befriended by 4 men, gangraped at hotel in Koramangala)

In her complaint, the woman alleged that she was waiting at Jyothi Nivas College junction when four men in their 20s approached her and started a conversation. After befriending her, they invited her to dinner at a hotel, police added.

After dinner, they allegedly made sexual advances toward her and gang-raped her on the terrace of a private hotel.

They then 'threatened' her not to disclose the incident to anyone and released her around 6 am on Friday, a senior police officer said.

After reaching home, she narrated the incident to her husband and informed the police, he added.

All the suspects hail from another state and work in hotels, he said.

"We have to find out why she went with them. As per the preliminary investigation, they had gone there to meet their friend. We have to investigate whether they know each other. The woman is from Delhi and has settled here with her husband," Fathima said.

(Also Read: Bengaluru CCB arrests drug peddlers, seizes narcotics worth over ₹55 lakh)

(With agency inputs)