Karnataka government to acquire Hebbal land for Bengaluru tunnel road project, confirms DK Shivakumar

In a fresh push to ease traffic congestion in Bengaluru, Deputy Chief Minister and Bengaluru Development Minister DK Shivakumar announced that the state government will go ahead with acquiring land in Hebbal to facilitate the proposed tunnel road project. Karnataka deputy chief minister DK Shivakumar made the remarks after a meeting with Industries Minister MB Patil at Vidhana Soudha on Monday.(FILE)

According to a report by The New Indian Express, he made the remarks after a meeting with Industries Minister MB Patil at Vidhana Soudha on Monday.

Shivakumar said the government intends to proceed with both Metro expansion and the tunnel road, calling Hebbal "an important junction" in the city’s traffic network, the report added.

He added that land acquisition, both civilian and defence-held plots, will be carried out using mechanisms like Transferable Development Rights (TDR) and Floor Area Ratio (FAR) benefits. Shivakumar also said that government is preparing to invite tenders.

The tunnel road proposal features two major corridors: a North-South link from Esteem Mall in Hebbal to Central Silk Board, and an East-West corridor from KR Puram to Mysuru Road. The overall project is expected to cost around ₹42,000 crore. The first phase, an 18-km stretch between Hebbal and Central Silk Board, is estimated at ₹17,000 crore and will include three entry and three exit points.

The state has proposed working with the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) to integrate the tunnel road with NH-7 and NH-14. To fund the ambitious plan, the government has decided to take a ₹19,000 crore loan, with the state extending a guarantee for the full cost of the project.

Opposition reacts

However, the plan to utilise 45 acres of land in Hebbal for the tunnel road has drawn criticism. Bengaluru South MP PC Mohan argued that the parcel should be handed over to Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Ltd (BMRCL) instead. He said the land is critical for the city’s mass transit future, given that three Metro lines and a suburban rail station are in the pipeline for the area.

“The Centre has already approved the land transfer, and BMRCL is prepared to pay ₹551.15 crore. The state must prioritise public transport over private interests,” he posted on X.

He also expressed concern over delays in Metro expansion. While the Yellow Line is ready, it has been stalled due to slow train procurement. The Pink Line is unlikely to be operational before 2026, and the Blue Line connecting to the airport has been pushed to 2027.

