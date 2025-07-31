Bengaluru woman critical after accidental firing with friend’s licensed gun: Report

A 32-year-old woman from Cox Town is in critical condition after she suffered a gunshot wound in a suspected case of accidental firing involving her friend’s licensed revolver. The incident occurred on Monday at a residence near Horamavu, reported The Indian Express. Bengaluru woman critical after accidental firing of a licensed gun.

According to the report, the victim is identified as Rachel, who had visited the home of her friend, Nikhil Narayanswamy, when the incident unfolded. Rachel was handling Nikhil’s licensed firearm while he had stepped into the washroom. During this time, the revolver allegedly went off, and the bullet struck her.

Hearing the gunshot, Nikhil rushed out and found Rachel lying in a pool of blood. He immediately called for help and shifted her to a nearby private hospital, where she continues to fight for her life. Doctors have confirmed that one of her kidneys was severely damaged in the incident.

The Hennur police have registered a case against Nikhil Narayanswamy under multiple sections of the Arms Act and the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) for alleged negligence in handling his licensed firearm. Nikhil, who manages his family-run printing press business, is accused of failing to keep the weapon secured and out of reach.

The complaint was filed by Rachel’s sister. Police said they are yet to record Rachel’s statement due to her medical condition. Preliminary findings suggest the firing was accidental, and no foul play is suspected at this stage. However, detailed investigation is going on to identify the entire sequence of what had happened and more details will be revealed soon.