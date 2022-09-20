Bengaluru woman kills doctor fiancé for leaking nude pictures, arrested: Report

A 27-year-old man was allegedly killed by his fiancée and two of her friends after he reportedly posted nude photographs of her online and shared them with his friends. The man, a doctor by profession, was allegedly first thrashed by his to-be wife's friends. The incident happened on September 10.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The Times of India identified the victim as Vikash Rajan - who studied medicine in Ukraine and practiced for a couple years in Chennai before moving to Bengaluru to train for the Foreign Medical Graduates Examination (FMGE).

The couple had been in a relationship for two years before they began planning for their wedding. However, the woman later found nude photos of herself on Instagram. She asked her fiancée about it and found out he was behind the post.

READ | Husband among 3 arrested for murder of woman in Navi Mumbai

Rajan uploaded the photographs using an account opened under a friend's name. He also sent them to friends in Tamil Nadu.

Outraged, the woman spoke to her classmate and plans for revenge were born.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The woman then invited her to-be husband to her friend's house in New Mico Layout.

Two other male friends were also present.

The four accused then allegedly assaulted the doctor with mops, water bottles and their bare hands. However, on seeing him fall unconscious, the woman rushed him to the hospital as, she claimed, it was not her intention to kill him.

READ | Murder of realtor sends shockwaves in Belagavi’s real estate sector

The doctor was treated for four days before he died on September 14.

His to-be wife informed his brother and told him he had been attacked by her friends after they picked a fight; she said she was not at home at the time.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Police initially registered attempted murder charges but that has since been converted to murder. Three of the four accused are in custody. The accused have been sent to police custody for further investigation.