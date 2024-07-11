Bengaluru woman shares harrowing experience with Ola auto driver, police respond

A woman in Bengaluru shared a scary experience with an Ola auto driver in Bengaluru. She claimed that the auto driver demanded and confronted her for extra money than the final bill amount. Bengaluru woman shares harrowing experience with Ola auto driver, cops respond

Here is what happened

In an X post, Tanisha Mallya wrote, “I had a harrowing and unsettling experience with my @Olacabs booking today in Bangalore. I had booked an Ola Auto which showed a fare range of ₹347-356 for a ~25km journey. Once we reached my destination, the driver was adamant I pay him at least ₹470 because he had supposedly driven over 45km.”

She then claimed that the auto driver started shouting at her and started abusing her for not paying the extra bucks. “When I fought back that he should take this up w/ Ola not me, he got out of the vehicle & started using swear words and asked me to get back in the auto so he can "leave me where he picked me up" & that I should raise an issue w/ customer support if I don’t want to pay him ₹470. After paying him 356 & trying to walk into my apartment gate, he started creating a scene & screaming more abusive words at me,” she added.

Mallya then said that her father helped her escape the situation and complained that Ola was unreachable when she needed help. She further wrote, “I was lucky that I lived with my family & my father could come to step in & yet when I mentioned that he was cursing at me, he stepped closer to me & started screaming in my face that I was lying. This is a deeply shocking situation & I have not been able to get any support from @Olacabs so far, not even a chance to speak to their customer care.”

However, Bengaluru police responded to the tweet and asked the complainant to reach out to them for further action.

Many X users said that they even faced similar issues with the aggregator apps as they show a fare while booking but the drivers end up demanding extra amount when the ride ends.