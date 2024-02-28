 Bengaluru-Coimbatore Vande Bharat Express timings to be revised from March 11 | Bengaluru - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game
News / Cities / Bengaluru / Bengaluru-Coimbatore Vande Bharat Express timings to be revised from March 11. Full details

Bengaluru-Coimbatore Vande Bharat Express timings to be revised from March 11. Full details

ByHT News Desk
Feb 28, 2024 02:44 PM IST

In December, Karnataka got new Vande Bharat Express trains after Prime Minister Narendra Modi virtually inaugurated six semi-high-speed trains in the country.

From March 11, the timings of Vande Bharat train between Bengaluru-Coimbatore will be revised, said the South Western Railways (SWR) in an announcement. The Railway board has approved the new timings of the train and regular commuters are requested to take a note.

Bengaluru-Coimbatore Vande Bharat Express timings to be revised from March 11
Bengaluru-Coimbatore Vande Bharat Express timings to be revised from March 11

Also Read - After launch of Vande Bharat, airfares dropped by 20%-30%: CR

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

According to reports, Vande Bharat train will depart from Tamil Nadu’s Coimbatore at 7.25 am instead of 5 am and will reach Bengaluru Cant station by 1.50 pm instead of 11.30 am. From Bengaluru, the train will start again at 2.20 pm instead of 11.30 am and will reach Coimbatore by 8.45 pm instead of 8 pm. The changes of timings will also be observed at the stoppage stations between Bengaluru and Coimbatore.

In December, Karnataka got new Vande Bharat Express trains after Prime Minister Narendra Modi virtually inaugurated six semi-high-speed trains in the country. Vande Bharat trains between Bengaluru – Coimbatore and Mangaluru – Madgaon are being operated with these new additions. Karnataka now has five Vande Bharat trains travelling to multiple destinations.

Vande Bharat train between Bengaluru and Coimbatore is benefiting lot of students and business people as both cities have been busy destinations for multiple purposes. In Vande Bharat Express, a 380-kilometre distance is set to be covered in roughly six hours. The train will have stoppages at Hosur, Dharmapuri, Salem, Erode and Tiruppur. Bengaluru currently has Vande Bharat Trains to Dharwad, Belagavi, Hubballi, Chennai, Mysuru, Hyderabad and Coimbatore.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, February 28, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On