Bengaluru-Coimbatore Vande Bharat Express timings to be revised from March 11. Full details

From March 11, the timings of Vande Bharat train between Bengaluru-Coimbatore will be revised, said the South Western Railways (SWR) in an announcement. The Railway board has approved the new timings of the train and regular commuters are requested to take a note. Bengaluru-Coimbatore Vande Bharat Express timings to be revised from March 11

Also Read - After launch of Vande Bharat, airfares dropped by 20%-30%: CR

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

According to reports, Vande Bharat train will depart from Tamil Nadu’s Coimbatore at 7.25 am instead of 5 am and will reach Bengaluru Cant station by 1.50 pm instead of 11.30 am. From Bengaluru, the train will start again at 2.20 pm instead of 11.30 am and will reach Coimbatore by 8.45 pm instead of 8 pm. The changes of timings will also be observed at the stoppage stations between Bengaluru and Coimbatore.

In December, Karnataka got new Vande Bharat Express trains after Prime Minister Narendra Modi virtually inaugurated six semi-high-speed trains in the country. Vande Bharat trains between Bengaluru – Coimbatore and Mangaluru – Madgaon are being operated with these new additions. Karnataka now has five Vande Bharat trains travelling to multiple destinations.

Vande Bharat train between Bengaluru and Coimbatore is benefiting lot of students and business people as both cities have been busy destinations for multiple purposes. In Vande Bharat Express, a 380-kilometre distance is set to be covered in roughly six hours. The train will have stoppages at Hosur, Dharmapuri, Salem, Erode and Tiruppur. Bengaluru currently has Vande Bharat Trains to Dharwad, Belagavi, Hubballi, Chennai, Mysuru, Hyderabad and Coimbatore.