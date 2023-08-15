The two-kilometer Baiyappanahalli – Krishnarajapuram metro stretch on the purple line will be operational only in the month of September, said Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah. The metro line was expected to be inaugurated by the end of August but now it is delayed.

Bengaluru's Baiyappanahalli – KR Puram metro line to be launched in September

Speaking at the Independence Day event, Siddaramaiah said, “Bengaluru metro network stands second in the whole country. By September this year, Baiyappanahalli – Krishnarajapuram and Kengeri – Challaghatta lines will become operational. By December this year, Nagasandra – Madavara expansion will also be completed.”

The trial run of Bengaluru’s Baiyappanahalli – Krishnarajapuram metro stretch began in the July end and the BMRCL is regularly monitoring the trial runs. The trial runs are conducted to check the track alignment, speed and civil interface and other technical challenges, before the inauguration. A load test was also conducted on the Open Web Grinder (OWG) installed on the top of the Indian Railways track in Bennaganahalli. The Commissioner of Metro Rail Safety (CMRS) will later inspect the line and give an approval for the inauguration.

This two kilometers stretch on the purple line will connect the Whitefield area with Kengeri, Mysore Road, Majestic and other parts of central and south Bengaluru.

The previous BJP-led government had launched the Whitefield – KR Puram line and faced criticism for not being able to finish works on this important stretch. The BMRCL then clarified that they had to install an open web grinder above Bennganahalli railway station, which needed approval from Indian Railways. Between KR Puram and Baiyappanahalli , there will be only one metro station, Jyotipuram.

