Heavy rain causes travel disruptions at Bengaluru airport; Flights delayed: Report
Bengaluru is seeing heavy rain, affecting travel to and from the Kempegowda International Airport. One flight was diverted while another three were delayed.
Heavy rainfall caused brief interruptions to flight services at the Kempegowda International Airport (KIA) in Bengaluru on Tuesday. Airport authorities shared that an IndiGo flight traveling from Delhi to Bengaluru had to be rerouted to Coimbatore amid the downpour.
The plane managed to continue its onward journey and landed in Bengaluru after a delay of about 90 minutes, The Hindu reported. Additionally, three departing flights experienced short hold-ups because of the adverse weather.
By 5:30 pm, the airport had registered 54.5 mm of rain, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the report said.
IndiGo, addressing travelers on X, advised passengers to prepare for potentially extended travel times to the airport, given that persistent rain was affecting major routes. The airline recommended that travelers check their flight schedules before setting out, allow extra time for their journey, and utilize a navigation app for the best route.
IndiGo emphasized that its staff were monitoring conditions closely and assisting passengers at the airport, thanking everyone for their patience as they worked to ensure safe journeys.
“Travel Advisory: It is pouring steadily across #Bengaluru, and several key routes are already being affected. This could mean longer, slower journeys to the airport. If you are travelling today, please check your flight status before you leave and allow for extra travel time. We also recommend using a maps app to find clearer routes. Our teams are closely monitoring the weather and are at the airport to assist you. Thank you for staying patient with us as we help you get to your destination safely,” the airline posted on X.
